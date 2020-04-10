NFL plans to scrap pass interference reviews by replay

The NFL and its competition committee plan to allow the controversial rule that made pass interference reviewable by instant replay to expire after one season, according to two people familiar with the deliberations. The league signaled its intention Friday when a renewal of the rule — ratified by the owners last offseason after the missed call in the 2018 NFC championship game that cost the New Orleans Saints a spot in the Super Bowl — was not on the list of rules-related proposals released by the NFL. After a 2019 season in which players, coaches and fans expressed displeasure with how the new replay system functioned, teams were overwhelmingly against keeping it, according to the results of a postseason survey conducted by the competition committee. The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers have proposed adding a “booth umpire” to each officiating crew . . . Though Dan Fouts worked just two Patriots games with play-by-play voice Ian Eagle in 2019, he had become familiar in Foxborough the past six seasons as part of CBS’s No. 2 NFL broadcast team. That will change in 2020. CBS has decided not to bring back the 68-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback, and is searching for a new analyst alongside Eagle on its second-most prominent pairing, following its high-profile Jim Nantz / Tony Romo booth. The news of Fouts’s departure was first reported by the New York Post.

Baseball

Red Sox’ E-Rod competing in The Show

Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez will compete in the first MLB The Show Players League. A player from each of the 30 teams will represent their club which will help raise $175,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of America and Canada. Players will play 29 games during April in a three-inning format. After that, the top 8 teams will advance to the postseason, which will largely reflect the standard MLB postseason. The tournament started Friday evening at when Rays lefty Blake Snell faced Cincinnati’s Amir Garret. Fans can stream on a number of video platforms, including Twitch and YouTube.

Julian McWilliams

Miscellany

Hockey mourns deaths of Tommy Webster, Pat Stapleton

Tommy Webster, who racked up 220 goals and 205 assists in 352 games starring for the Hartford Whalers in the World Hockey Association before coaching stops with the New York Rangers and LA Kings, died Friday at age 71. Webster skated for the Bruins, Red Wings, and Seals before jumping to WHA for a six-year run. He guided the Kings to their first division title in 1989. His passing was announced by the Carolina Hurricanes, where he had served as an assistant coach. . . Longtime NHL defenseman Pat Stapleton, who famously kept an air of mystery over whether he possessed the puck from the winning goal of the 1972 Summit Series, died in Ontario at age 79. He made his debut with the Bruins in 1961-62, but his career took off in an eight-run in Chicago, helping the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup appearances in 1971 and 1973 . . . Renowned soccer writer Grant Wahl announced on Twitter that he had fired after 24 years at Sports Illustrated. It comes one week after six editorial staffers at SI were let go. James Heckman, CEO of SI’s publisher, Maven, then leveled a personal attack on Wahl, saying he refused to take a pay cut . . . In a ruling from the International Gymnastics Federation, female gymnasts born in 2005 will now be eligible to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo — postponed to July 2021 — even though they would not have been allowed to if the games were held this summer. Konnor McClain, who will turn 16 next February and had her sights making the team in 2024, will now be eligible to compete for a spot on the US team. Cecile Landile, who coaches 4-time Olympic gold medalist Simon Biles, voiced her displeasure, “It will be the 2020 Olympics so the rules should remain the same as this year." . . . Bobby Martinez, a quarter horse trainer based in New Mexico, whose combined earnings over a decades-long career total nearly $13 million has been hit with a $480,00 fine and a 34-year suspension for several doping violations.

Colleges

Brown tabs Merrimack’s LeBlanc as women’s hoop coach

Brown hired nine-year Merrimack coach Monique LeBlanc to run its women’s basketball program. program. From 2011-2020, the former Bucknell captain directed the Warriors to a school-record 129 victories, capped by a 20-win season in 2019-20, the program’s first in Division 1. LeBlanc replaces Sarah Behn, who resigned last month after compiling a 74-96 record in six seasons, including 8-19 this past year . . . Duke freshman post Vernon Carey, Jr., the ACC Player and Newcomer of the Year, will enter the NBA Draft after averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game . . . Ivy League scoring leader Mike Smith announced on Twitter that is transferring to Michigan. The 5-foot-11 Smith averaged 22.8 points a game last season at Columbia, and as a grad transfer, is eligible immediately . . . Kate McAfee, associate athletic director at New Hampshire, was named associate director of the Hockey East under incoming commissioner Steve Metcalf . . . Freshman guard Josh Green (12 points, 4.6 rebounds per game) joined Arizona classmates Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji in declaring for the NBA Draft. He is a projected first-round pick.

