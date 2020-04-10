Special teams are a strength for Patriots

It didn’t take long however, to see just why the Patriots spent the second of their two fifth-round picks on Bailey. It was clear Bailey was going to be a factor from his first reps during spring practices.

The Patriots seemed set at both punter and kicker with established veterans Ryan Allen and Stephen Gostkowski having footholds on the jobs. And heck, Bailey wasn’t even a lefty.

Jake Bailey’s selection in the NFL Draft seemed like a head-scratcher last April.

Bailey and Allen waged daily booming battles throughout the summer until the rookie was declared the winner in late August when the veteran was released.

Bailey eventually would supplant Gostkowski as well, after the veteran landed on injured reserve with a hip condition that required season-ending surgery.

Bailey will hold both jobs for the foreseeable future as he’s signed through 2022 on a rookie deal – he’ll make a base salary of $675,000 the next two seasons and $765,000 in the final year.

Here’s a look at some other key members of New England’s special teams.

Matthew Slater

Contract status: Signed through 2021.

Base salary for 2020: $1.6 million.

Comment: Eight-time Pro Bowler is the best kick coverage player of his generation. Has set the standard at the gunner position for the last dozen seasons. The 6-foot, 205-pounder is nearly impossible to block one on one, using his quickness, guile, and speed to defeat opponents.

His leadership and experience will help ease the transition as this team deals with the losses of veteran leaders such as Tom Brady, Gostkowski, and even longtime coach Joe Judge. There’s not a better person to have in your building.

Justin Bethel

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $1.5 million.

Comment: Did John Harbaugh really let this guy go in order to collect a compensatory pick? The 6-foot, 200-pounder is like a Slater clone, shedding doomed blockers with ease and getting downfield and onto the returner with reckless abandon.

A cornerback by trade, Bethel can be an emergency fill-in. He has four career interceptions, three of which he brought back for touchdowns.

Brandon King

Contract status: Signed through 2021.

Base salary for 2020: $910,000.

Comment: Another lightning quick downfield beast with excellent size (6-2, 220 pounds). King has always showed a knack for beating his primary blocker and negotiating his way unencumbered through traffic to make big hits in the kicking game.

A linebacker/safety tweener, King will be looking for a bounce back after missing last season with a torn quadriceps suffered in the exhibition finale.

Cody Davis

Contract status: Signed through 2020.

Base salary for 2020: $1.1 million.

Comment: Davis could find himself filling the shoes of Nate Ebner, who signed with the Giants. Davis has a ton of special teams experience, excelling on the coverage and return units.

A depth safety, the 6-3, 203-pounder could slide into Ebner’s spot as the personal punt protector, as well.

Joe Cardona

Contract status: Signed through 2022.

Base salary for 2020: $910,000.

Comment: Cardona has been one of the most consistent long snappers in the league for five seasons, pitching precision darts to punters and holders. As a bonus, Lieutenant Cardona (he’s a US Naval Academy graduate) also has the athleticism — he was a standout high school lacrosse player — to get downfield and chip in with some tackles.

