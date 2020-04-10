Sports flashback: What is the best trade by a Boston team?

The Boston Globe and The Sports Museum have teamed up to provide occasional looks back at the good old days of Boston sports, featuring the responses to prompts posted on the museum’s Facebook page from Rusty Sullivan, the museum’s executive director.

Question on April 5

On this day in 1976, the Patriots traded franchise quarterback Jim Plunkett to the 49ers for backup QB Tom Owen and four draft picks that turned into Tim Fox, Pete Brock, Raymond Clayborn, and Horace Ivory. It was an awesome haul for the Pats that helped fuel their resurgence in the mid-1970s. In your opinion, what is the greatest trade in the history of Boston sports?