Sports flashback: What is the best trade by a Boston team?

The Boston Globe and The Sports Museum have teamed up to provide occasional looks back at the good old days of Boston sports, featuring the responses to prompts posted on the museum’s Facebook page from Rusty Sullivan, the museum’s executive director.
Question on April 5
On this day in 1976, the Patriots traded franchise quarterback Jim Plunkett to the 49ers for backup QB Tom Owen and four draft picks that turned into Tim Fox, Pete Brock, Raymond Clayborn, and Horace Ivory. It was an awesome haul for the Pats that helped fuel their resurgence in the mid-1970s. In your opinion, what is the greatest trade in the history of Boston sports?
Advertisement
Responses
- The Bruins trading three borderline nobodies to Chicago for Phil Esposito, Ken Hodge, and Fred Stanfield was another great trade.
- The Plunkett trade could have been the best one. Getting Wes Welker from Miami or Randy Moss from Oakland weren’t too bad either.
- Nothing tops the trade with Phil Esposito and Carol Vadnais going to the Rangers for Brad Park, Jean Ratelle and Joe Zanussi.
- Apart from the Espo, Hodge, and Stanfield deals, the trades that sent Bill Russell and Pedro Martinez our way rank way up there.
- Red Auerbach trading the No. 1 overall pick in 1980 to Golden State for Robert Parish and the No. 3 overall pick, which he used to select Kevin McHale.
- 2004 Boston Red Sox trade of Nomar Garciaparra. Although sad to see Nomar go, it ended well for fans of the team
- Getting Cam Neely from Vancouver for Barry Pederson
Follow The Sports Museum on Facebook or Twitter to see daily questions and add your responses to be considered for upcoming installments of this feature.