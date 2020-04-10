Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore, back home in North Carolina, steps up for families in Boston

Gilmore will announce that, in partnership with UnitedHealthcare of New England, he’s donating $24,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. Gilmore and United are giving matching donations of $12,000 each that will be distributed in the form of grocery and pharmacy gift cards to Boys & Girls Clubs members whose families need financial support. According to the organization, the funds should provide more than 5,000 meals.

At home with his family in North Carolina, Stephon Gilmore knows his troubles are relatively few. Had the coronavirus come at a different point in his life, though, that wouldn’t have been the case, and Gilmore wanted to do something for families that are struggling.

“With the situation going on and everybody isolated, a lot of families can’t work. It’s hard to provide for families in general, so with this going on I just felt it right in my heart to help as much as I can and I want to thank UnitedHealthcare for matching my donation,” said Gilmore, who was a Boys & Girls Club member growing up and has partnered with the organization before.

Gilmore is safe and healthy at home with his wife Gabrielle and their children. He wishes there was something physical he could do to help families in New England but, given the need to isolate, wanted to at least give a gift.

“We are grateful to UnitedHealthcare and Stephon Gilmore for their generous gift, which will immediately and directly impact families with the greatest need,” Josh Kraft, Nicholas President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, said in a statement.

Gilmore is staying in shape working out in his garage and in empty fields. He’s simultaneously grateful for the extra family time and developing a new level of appreciation for the teachers who typically keep his young ones busy.

He’s doing some extra cleaning and is learning to cook. Salmon and broccoli is a go-to. He’s learned one major kitchen lesson so far.

“You have to cook when you’re not hungry,” Gilmore said.

The exercise and healthy food is so he’ll be ready to go when it’s time to play football, whenever that is. The reigning NFL defensive player of the year, Gilmore is one of the major pieces on the Patriots’ roster to help them navigate life without Tom Brady, who Gilmore said he was not surprised to see leave in free agency.

“It’s a tough situation and obviously, a guy who played so much for so long and is a great player, great friend of mine,” he said. “But you know at the end of the day it’s a business, teams have to do what’s best for them and players have to do what’s best for them, so you have to expect it.”

Gilmore is a Patriot through 2022 under his current contract. When he signed it in 2017, the five-year, $65-million deal was No. 1 cornerback money. But with other cornerbacks such as Darius Slay and Byron Jones signing deals this offseason that pay upward of $16 million per year, it would be reasonable for Gilmore to want a raise should the Patriots want to extend him. ,

For now, though, that’s going in the out-of-his-control category, Gilmore said.

“I want to earn everything I can and at the end of the day you have to perform on the field. You can’t really control that, that’s why you have people to represent you as best as they can, that’s what their job is,” he said. “I’ll just leave it at that.”

Nora Princiotti can be reached at nora.princiotti@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @NoraPrinciotti.