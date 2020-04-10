Terry Bradshaw doesn’t think Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time

“I don’t think he’s the greatest quarterback of all-time,” said Bradshaw. “It’s hard to say. He may be the best quarterback we’ve had in the last 30 years. Is he better than [Roger] Staubach? No. Is he better than Dan Fouts? No. Dan Marino? No. I’m talking talent-wise when you’re putting all of it together.

“Does he have more Super Bowls than anybody? Yes. Therefore, he’s the best,” Bradshaw continued. “I absolutely have no problem saying it. If you’ve got the most Super Bowls — and he’s done it — you can be in there, but I don’t put anybody as the greatest of all-time. Is he better than Montana? Not in my opinion. Is he better than Drew Brees? Yeah, maybe.”