Tom Brady adding TB12 locations, trademarks to his growing portfolio

Last November, TB12 CEO John Burns pointed to those three states – New York, California, and Florida – as sites where the company was looking to expand.

The former Patriots quarterback founded his lifestyle, performance, and fitness brand in 2013, when his first location opened at Patriot Place, with his Back Bay location opening last August.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has targeted his new home base in Tampa Bay, as well as New York, Los Angeles, and possibly another city in Florida, as planned expansion sites for his TB12 franchise.

“The reason I’m looking into those markets is Tom’s celebrity stature, and those are the markets that I think will mitigate the risks a little bit,” Burns said during an appearance at Babson College. “I believe that Tom is at a point in his career that he is beginning to transcend just being a Patriot.

“We are working hard to transition a little bit of the narrative and dialogue around Tom to get people to focus on who he is as a person as opposed to a Patriot player.”

The Tampa Bay Business Journal was first to report the plans for Tampa Bay.

In February, Four Seasons Hotel Boston and TB12 announced a partnership, with the hotel’s fitness center featuring an array of Brady products and fitness/training opportunities, including personal coaching.

The timing and specific sites in cities in the three states have not been announced. In November, Burns mentioned “southern Florida” specifically, which would not include Tampa Bay but is an indication of interest in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area.

When Brady signed with the Buccaneers his agents filed a trademark application for “TBxTB.” On Friday, a report emerged that applications for “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady" were also filed.

Joining the fight

A face shield manufactured by Boston's Parlor Skis. Parlor Skis (custom credit)/Parlor Skis

Making face shields is in and making skis is out for East Boston’s Parlor, New England’s largest ski and snowboard manufacturer.

Since Thursday, the company’s 2,500-square-foot facility off the William McClellan Highway has transformed its entire factory floor. A team of four to five socially distanced workers assemble the light-weight shields out of clear plastic, a strip of foam and a plastic strap. The face shields are not sterile or FDA approved, but co-founder and manager Mark Wallace said they are plenty effective and not intended for medical use.

“They’ll stop coronavirus droplets from hitting you, there’s a physical barrier,” said Wallace. “It’s way better than nothing.”

The masks cost $3.25 apiece and are available through the company’s website. If people want to make a donation, the company will make sure the face shields will wind up in the hands of front-line workers who need them most, including Goggles for Docs.

Wallace said Parlor first heard about the face-shield conversion from a Michigan-based ski manufacturer, Shaggy’s. After spending a week sourcing materials, Parlor has enough supplies on hand to make 25,000 shields, with capacity to make approximately 1,000 a day.

After first mentioning its initiative on social media Thursday night, Parlor had received 1,000 orders by 9 a.m. Friday morning. It heard from an ambulance company in Massachusetts and Vermont grocery stores who want them for their cashiers.

“We’re not planning to be in the face-shield business forever, but the issue here is not demand but being able to keep up,” said Wallace. “We want to participate. We want to keep our guys busy but also there’s a real need for this. One of the things about being a small company is being able to respond quickly when there are these kinds of acute needs, so that’s what pushing us to do this. If people need these things, we’re going to work hard to get them to them.”

When to play?

In a nationwide survey conducted by global public relations firm Ketchum, 45 percent of respondents thought sports should not resume until fans are able to attend games. A quarter of them thought games should resume without fans, with 17 percent thinking seasons should be canceled.

During the sports hiatus, the survey said that 69 percent of fans ages 18-34 are turning to playing or watching available sports options – esports especially – while the older generation seems content watching an array of sports documentaries, movies, and re-broadcasts of classic games.

The survey was conducted the third week of March and reached 1,167 U.S. adults, with slightly more than half identifying as sports fans.

Notable

▪ In its ranking of the 20 richest sports owners on the planet, Forbes this past week placed New England Patriots and Revolution owner Robert Kraft at No. 15 with $6.9 billion. Former Microsoft executive and Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer sits atop the list at $52.7 billion.

▪ In a study conducted by MediaRadar for Forbes, the estimate for amount of advertising dollars not being spent on MLB, NHL, and NBA games because of the pandemic works out to be about $1 billion. The NBA generated most of that loss – $839 million – because of the playoff games not being played.

▪ Because of the pandemic, the trial date for the US women’s national soccer team’s gender pay equity lawsuit against US Soccer was pushed back six weeks to the middle of June.





Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeSilvermanBB