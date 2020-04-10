fb-pixel

Tom Brady looks to trademark ‘Tompa Bay,’ ‘Tampa Brady’

By Hayden Bird Boston.com Staff,Updated April 10, 2020, an hour ago
Tom Brady is ready to spread his brand to his new city.Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe

New Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is ready to cash in on his move to Tampa.

According to trademark lawyer Josh Gerben, TEB Capital Management — which Brady is listed as president of — has filed for two trademarks: “Tompa Bay,” and “Tampa Brady.”

Brady has been involved with trademark filing before. In 2019, he was denied the “Tom Terrific” trademark, and also filed for “TB X TB” earlier in 2020 after he signed with the Buccaneers.

In addition to the trademarks, Brady’s team has targeted Tampa, as well as New York, Los Angeles, as the next locations for branches of his TB12 franchise. Read more here.

