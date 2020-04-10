Tom Brady looks to trademark ‘Tompa Bay,’ ‘Tampa Brady’

New Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is ready to cash in on his move to Tampa.
According to trademark lawyer Josh Gerben, TEB Capital Management — which Brady is listed as president of — has filed for two trademarks: “Tompa Bay,” and “Tampa Brady.”
Tom Brady's company (TEB Capital Management) has filed 2 new trademarks for:— Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) April 10, 2020
1. TOMPA BAY
2. TAMPA BRADY
The filings, made on April 6th, indicate Brady intends to sell clothing, headwear and footwear using the trademarks.
My full breakdown 👇#TomBrady #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/QZxK6LFB2Z
Brady has been involved with trademark filing before. In 2019, he was denied the “Tom Terrific” trademark, and also filed for “TB X TB” earlier in 2020 after he signed with the Buccaneers.
TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020
In addition to the trademarks, Brady’s team has targeted Tampa, as well as New York, Los Angeles, as the next locations for branches of his TB12 franchise. Read more here.
Advertisement