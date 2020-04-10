Who could the Patriots take at No. 23 in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Todd McShay, ESPN: Edge A.J. Epenesa , Iowa. It’s easy to draw a line between the Patriots and Hawkeyes – Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz worked with Bill Belichick before, and offensive lineman James Ferentz is one of several ex-Iowa players who have suited up for New England in recent years. As for Epenesa, he’s a 6-foot-5-inch, 275-pound terror off the edge. Last year, he was a second-team AP All-American and first team All-Conference, finishing with 49 tackles, 14.5 for loss, and 11.5 and four forced fumbles.

With the 2020 draft looming, there’s no shortage of opinions as to what the Patriots will do when it comes to the No. 23 overall pick. While history tells us there’s a great chance they’ll trade out of that spot, here’s what some national draft pundits think New England could do if it ends up staying at 23.

Others who say the Patriots will take Epenesa: Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports; Daniel Jeremiah , NFL.com.

Mel Kiper, ESPN: QB Jordan Love, Utah State. This is interesting. Among national draft pundits, the feeling seems to be that if the Patriots do stay at 23 and are interested in a quarterback, Love is their guy. He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 224 pounds, and has all the physical tools, including a big arm and good wheels. However, a dynamite 2018 (32 TD passes, 3,567 passing yards, six interceptions) gave way to an inconsistent 2019 (20 TD passes, a whopping 17 interceptions). Toss in the fact that he was cited for marijuana possession in December (the case was dismissed), and you can understand why some people have called him the most polarizing prospect in the draft.

Others who say the Patriots will take Love: Charles Davis, NFL.com; Doug Farrar, Touchdown Wire; Evan Silva, Establish The Run.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama. It would be easy to draw a line between McKinney and the Patriots. The 6-foot, 201-pounder played for Friend of Bill Nick Saban, New England needs to get younger at safety, and the first-team All-SEC defensive back certainly has the resume to suggest he could thrive with the Patriots (13 starts last year, 95 tackles, three sacks, four forced fumbles). But could he overcome his “awkward” interview with the Patriots at the combine? We shall see.

Steve Palazzolo , Pro Football Focus: WR Denzel Mims , Baylor . I’ve long been a believer in the 3-cone being a good indicator of the Patriots’ interest in a player, and Mims had an electric 3-cone drill at the combine, finishing in a flashy 6.66 seconds. But the 6-foot-3, 207-pounder made his rep before he hit the combine – in 2019, he had 66 catches, 1,020 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Peter Schraeger, NFL Media: S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois . A late-riser who has opened some eyes during the pre-draft process, this 6-foot-3-inch, 221-pounder might have the size and ball skills (he had a team-high four interceptions last year) to eventually transition to an off-the-ball linebacker, but for now, could settle in as a strong safety, a la Patrick Chung. Last year, he was a second-team AP All-American with 71 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports: LB Patrick Queen, LSU. The Patriots have lost three linebackers (Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts ) this offseason, but the addition of a guy like Queen would certainly help cushion that blow. A 6-foot, 229-pounder who is considered a three-down defender, he had 85 tackles (12 for loss), three sacks, an interception, and two pass breakups last year.

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU . Another key part of the Tigers’ title team, Chaisson is a 6-foot-3-inch, 254-pounder who tore his ACL in 2018, but bounced back with a terrific 2019. Last year, he had a team-high 13.5 tackles for loss, as well as 6.5 sacks. Chaisson, who has the long frame the Patriots frequently crave when it comes to their edge rushers, won’t turn 21 until July, but is considered a high-character individual who was named a captain last year at LSU.

Others who say the Patriots will take Chaisson: Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News.

Conor Orr, SI.com: TE Cole Kmet, Notre Dame. In a poll earlier this offseason, we asked you guys for your take on the most pressing need for the Patriots, and you answered tight end. To that end, Kmet -- who had eight saves as a freshman closer on the Irish baseball team -- certainly seems like the type who would represent a nice, safe pick in the post-Rob Gronkowski era. At 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, he had very good numbers last year for the Irish with 43 catches for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State. At 6-foot-5-inches and 266 pounds, Gross-Matos is another lean edge defender. He posted 35 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks as a two-year starter for the Nittany Lions.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz , USA TODAY: WR Justin Jefferson , LSU . Back-to-back first-round picks on wide receivers? That would certainly be a departure for a Belichick team, but these are unique times. Jefferson is a 6-foot-1-inch, 202-pounder who was an absolutely central figure in LSU’s national championship run last year with 111 catches (tied for tops in the FBS) for 1,540 yards and 18 receiving TDs. A true home-run hitter.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.