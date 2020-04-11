The Easter Bunny takes a spin through Milford streets

“You can’t stop smiling when you see Easter Bunny” said Elise, a retired grant writer, in a phone interview after her ride. “Or when you’re in the costume.”

Francoise Elise, 66, wearing a Bunny costume and mask, took off from her home on Mill Pond Circle and waved to admirers as her husband, Michael Guidi, drove her slowly through the streets -- offering a reminder of normalcy during an otherwise unusual Easter weekend.

Children and adults in one Milford neighborhood ran outside their homes Saturday morning to watch and take photos as the Easter Bunny, sitting on the back seat of a bright red Volkswagen Beetle, rolled past.

Some kids tried to ask the Easter Bunny questions about its adventures, but Elise does not speak while in costume to “maintain the mystique,” she said.

Some families wore masks and all maintained a safe distance, she said.

The idea for the neighborhood drive-by sprouted last week after Elise had tired of her isolation routine — cooking, cleaning, and painting. She and her husband already had the costume, which they have worn for guests every Easter for more than 40 years, so she thought: Why not extend the holiday spirit to her neighbors this year?

“Why not use it?” she said. “Sometimes you have this great idea and you just have to do it.”

Elise slipped notices in neighbors’ mailboxes earlier in the week, explaining that on Saturday morning, the Easter Bunny would be popping out of its burrow to pay a visit.

Elise said the event cheered the couple, who were disappointed about how the spread of COVID-19 had quashed their usual Easter plans. Every year, their children bring their families for a ham dinner and an egg hunt.

“[Michael and I] are taking this change especially hard,” she said. “Easter is usually such an exciting time with everyone. This time, it’ll be just us at the table.”

Elise and Guidi still plan to drive on Sunday to New Hampshire, where one of their children lives. She will wear the costume to surprise some of their grandchildren, who are too young to know who is beneath the faux fur.

Elise spread a little holiday joy on Friday, too, wearing the costume on a shopping trip to Trader Joe’s, where she greeted passersby and shoppers. In return, store employees gave her bouquet of flowers.

She said that she and Guidi are considering turning the Saturday morning bunny ride into a new tradition -- along with some of the old traditions, she hopes.

"Maybe next year,' she said, "we could even have an Easter egg hunt again.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.