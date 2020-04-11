Missing the nightlife? These Boston DJs bring the dance party to your living room

With public gatherings off limits, the city of Boston’s arts and culture chief has been spending her time with locally produced Web series, online drawing classes, and albums. But Kara Elliott-Ortega offered an especially clever hack for Bostonians missing the nightlife. “I will also always tune into DJ sets on Instagram Live on Friday and Saturday nights, which can help you feel like you are actually going out even if you’re dancing by yourself in your living room,” Elliott-Ortega said via e-mail.

She has a few favorites. Roxbury-based DJ Real P (www.instagram.com/djrealp) spins a combination of hip-hop, soul, and blues. A rising star, DJ Whysham (www.instagram.com/djwhysham) specializes in R&B sets and has performed at the MFA’s Late Nites events. In addition to DJing, Boston’s Rilla Force (www.instagram.com/rillaforce) is known for hip-hop beats and also produces music for other artists. Check their individual Instagram pages for specific set times.