In these strange times, a little praise for the dog walkers

The reason I’ve been thinking about dog walking is because of the pandemic. The fairly densely populated neighborhood we live in is around the corner from a park. This means that there’s usually a fairly steady stream of pedestrians going past our house. It’s one of the pleasures of this neighborhood: the happy array of urban foot traffic it provides.

I’ve been thinking a lot about dog walking. This is unusual, since I’ve never owned a dog or especially liked them. I mean, I don’t dislike dogs. There are several I’ve been on excellent terms with and whose company I have preferred, frankly, to that of many people I know — not to name names, of course. Names of the people, that is — I’m happy to name Lady, Skipper, Charlie, Hermes, and Betty.

That stream has mostly dried up during the state of emergency. There’s been hardly anyone carrying a tennis racket or bouncing a basketball or hurrying along in the other direction, to catch a bus on Mass. Ave., a block away.

Thankfully, there are still some walkers, of course. They tend to fall into categories. Couples (there aren’t a lot of solitary walkers): most with children or, especially, infants. Delivery people, rushing from van to front porch, though fewer of those than before. Runners and cyclists (technically, neither qualifies as a walker — except me, I run so slowly now).

The largest category is dog walkers. I imagine there aren’t any more than previously. It’s just that they stand out more, since there are far fewer other walkers. Also, I notice them now, and in that noticing I take an unexpected pleasure.

Yes, there’s the pleasure of seeing the canines. A woman I know always says whenever she sees one, “Oh, look at that cute dog.” I asked her once if there was such a thing as a dog that isn’t cute. “Sure,” she said, “but I’ve never seen one.” I’m beginning to think I know what she means.

There’s a greater pleasure, though, and it has to do neither with dog nor owner (the dog’s “person,” as my wife always corrects me, refusing to accept that one creature can claim possession of another). It’s the interaction between the two. There’s something gratifying about seeing a person going about his or her business and that business being attentiveness to the well-being of another creature. It’s not “civilization” the way that art or music or literature is, but it is an unmistakably civilized act.

In its mundane, matter-of-fact way, the sight of dog walking is deeply reassuring during this radically strange moment. Like you, there are many things I look forward to doing once things get back to something like normal. Joining my friends who are Betty’s people when they go out with her is now that much higher on my list.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.