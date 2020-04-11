U.S. now has the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak

American deaths from the coronavirus passed Italy’s, affirming the U.S.’s spot as the epicenter of the global pandemic.

Deaths from the virus reached at least 18,860 in the U.S., according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Italy had 619 new deaths for a total of 18,849. New York reported 783 new fatalities on Saturday morning — yet to be included in the Johns Hopkins numbers — and the U.S. figure will rise throughout the day as more states report data.

The heavy toll in the U.S. — and much of Europe — is linked to the failure to enact widespread measures like mass testing and social distancing early enough to prevent the virus from taking hold. Parts of the U.S. were still not locked down in recent days, creating the opportunity for wider spread in places that haven’t suffered as much as hot spots in New York and Detroit.