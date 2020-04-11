14-year-old Jamaica Plain boy arrested for 4th time in 4 months after seen on stolen bike

The boy, who was not identified because of his age, was arrested at 1:56 p.m. Friday near 78 Mozart St. after officers allegedly spotted him riding a red-and-black bicycle that had been reported stolen from a 13-year-old victim, police said.

The boy, who is from Jamaica Plain, was arrested on one count of receiving stolen property for the Friday incident, Boston police said in a statement Saturday. Police said they later learned the teen had an active warrant for armed robbery out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Friday after he was allegedly seen riding a stolen bike, a prize obtained through the latest in an alleged string of robberies over the past four months in Jamaica Plain, according to Boston police.

Advertisement

When officers approached the boy, police said, they recognized him from a previous armed robbery and took him into custody after learning about the warrant. The bicycle was returned to the mother of the victim.

Officers said the boy had been involved in at least three robberies in Jamaica Plain over the past four months.

In a Jan. 19 incident, the boy allegedly was with three other males near 34 Marcella St. and robbed a man at knifepoint, saying he saw the man withdraw money from a nearby ATM.

Officers said the man handed over the money, calling police a short time later and saying he saw the suspects inside 304 Centre St. in Jamaica Plain. When police arrived at the pizzeria at that address, the suspects had fled.

Detectives later determined the 14-year-old had brandished the knife, and he was arrested Feb. 8 on three separate warrants for charges including armed robbery, unarmed robbery, and assault and battery, police said.

In the Jan. 20 incident, the boy was arrested after he and a group of teenagers, two of whom were wearing masks, struck a man from behind and stole his money, police said. The 14-year-old was arrested a short time later with five other males at 304 Centre St. — the pizza shop — and charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery, police said.

Advertisement

Police said the boy struck again March 27, when he and another male allegedly attempted to steal two victims’ wallets near 124 Minden St. in Jamaica Plain by saying one of them had a gun inside his sweatshirt and would shoot up the victims’ homes.

The two males, including the 14-year-old, were found near 65 Walden St., where a laptop was found inside one of their hoodies, police said. The boy was charged with intent to rob while armed.

He is set to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court for the count of receiving stolen property.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.