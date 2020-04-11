Central Falls man charged in deaths of couple found in car on train tracks in Providence

Marmolejos’ relationship to the man and woman was unknown — and detectives were still trying to figure out where the two were killed, Lapatin said.

Jose Diaz Marmolejos, 33, who was taken into custody as a “person of interest” within hours of the bodies’ discovery, was charged Saturday with two counts of first-degree murder, said Providence Police Major David Lapatin.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A man from Central Falls has been charged in the shooting deaths of a couple whose bodies were found Friday evening in a car left on railroad tracks.

While it appeared the couple were slain inside the vehicle, "we’re looking at the possibility that the suspect drove it there from somewhere,” Lapatin said. The car belonged to the woman, he said.

Advertisement

The police released little information about the victims, except that they were in their early 20s. Their identities were withheld, pending notification of family.

Lapatin said the detectives believe that Marmolejos acted alone. Police have not found the weapon.

The dark-colored sedan was left along the tracks near a desolate stretch of Harris Avenue, across from the decrepit vacant building that once housed the troubled Van Gogh Lounge, shuttered years ago after spates of violence. An Amtrak employee saw the abandoned sedan around 7 p.m. Friday, peered inside, and saw the bodies.

As the detectives investigated the scene, they soon got information that led them to Marmolejos, who was taken into custody in Central Falls that evening, Lapatin said.

Marmolejos was arraigned at the Providence Public Safety Complex on Saturday on the two felony murder charges, ordered held without bail, and sent to the Adult Correctional Institutions.

The deaths are the second and third homicides in Providence this year.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com