Despite its impact, pandemic ‘has also brought out the best in us,’ says Harvard president

Bacow said that while universities including Harvard will face challenges that will demand good stewardship of resources and “difficult, even painful, decisions,” he promised to make those choices with the preservation of teaching and scholarship in mind.

Despite hardships caused by the outbreak that have turned lives upside down, led to lost jobs, and forced people to be separated from one another, “this pandemic has also brought out the best in us,” Bacow said.

Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow praised the response of the Harvard community to the coronavirus outbreak in a statement Saturday, as he and his wife recover from the illness after testing positive late last month.

“Based on what I have seen since this pandemic began, I know that our community will come through this moment, and I look forward to updating you on our progress in the months ahead,” Bacow said.

Late last month, Bacow said in a statement that he and his wife, Adele, tested positive for the coronavirus, and would take time to rest during their quarantine period.

Since then, Bacow said Saturday they are doing well and are regaining their strength. He has started running again, though he said he is careful to take routes where he is unlikely to encounter other runners and has a mask ready to pull up if he does.

Both have volunteered to participate in a research study at the Ragon Institute to have their blood drawn and their antibodies harvested for therapeutic use.

“We hope that something good can come from our close encounter with COVID-19,” Bacow said.

Bacow also thanked well-wishers for their support during the couple’s quarantine.

“Your expressions of hope and encouragement — and the many, many ways in which you are meeting the challenges of the pandemic in cities around the world — reminded us every day of how extraordinarily caring the Harvard community is,” he said.

Bacow said that on campus, when most students were asked to return home before spring break due to the outbreak, volunteers stepped forward to help make travel arrangements and pack belongings “because they care about our students.”

Faculty and staff also worked to move their courses online midway through the semester, he said.

“These examples are just two of many that demonstrate a kind of selflessness revealed only by crisis, and I have witnessed it more times than I can count over these past four weeks,” Bacow said.

A Harvard faculty member at Massachusetts General Hospital has also worked between her hospital shifts to help create a HarvardX online course on mechanical ventilation, which Bacow said is training about 40,000 healthcare workers worldwide. Two vaccines to enter clinical trials have ties to researchers at Harvard, he said.

“If you haven’t already, I hope you will take a moment to learn about the ways people across the University are mustering all of their generosity and ingenuity — their grit and determination — to meet a challenge that binds us together even as it casts us apart,” he said.

Travis Andersen of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.