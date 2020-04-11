Dorchester man arrested for gun possession

A Dorchester man was arrested early Saturday morning after police investigating a possible home invasion found he was allegedly in possession of an illegal gun, Boston police said.

Shaquan Mason, 25, faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm, Boston police said in a statement.

Officers were investigating the possible home invasion near 39 Baird St. in Dorchester when they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one that earlier had fled the scene, police said. The vehicle also fit the description of one seen at two separate incidents hours earlier in which shots were fired but no one was injured, police said.