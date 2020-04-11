Seven more deaths, 334 new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island

Raimondo urged people to continue to maintain social distance and avoid gatherings, especially on Easter Sunday.

That means a total of 56 people have died of COVID-19 associated illnesses since the virus was first detected in Rhode Island on March 1. A total of 2,349 Rhode Islanders have tested positive, and 183 are hospitalized as of Saturday.

“It’s going to be very, very tempting tomorrow to say, ‘Oh can’t I get together with my family? It’s just one dinner, we’ve been cooped up at home for five weeks,’" Raimondo said, in her address at the State Room in the State House. "I’m asking you, please do not do it."

She said she knew it would be hard for people who celebrate Easter. This will be the first Easter that she won’t be spending with her own mother, the governor said.

“Love and faith are still there," Raimondo said, "but please obey the social distancing tomorrow. We are in a critical period where we have a chance to make sure this virus doesn’t spiral out of control.”

She especially told nursing home operators not to allow visitors inside to see the residents. Nursing home residents have made up most of the deaths from COVID-19, and hundreds of residents and health care workers at nursing homes have tested positive.

This has been a tough week, as the number of deaths, hospitalizations and cases -- now hitting above 2,000 --are escalating quickly.

So are the unemployment claims. A new Tax Foundation report determined that Rhode Island has the highest share of unemployment claims as a percentage of the civilian labor force, at 15.2 percent, in the country.

That is nearly double the percentage of the total U.S. civilian labor force that has now applied for or is receiving benefits: 8.4 percent.

By comparison, Massachusetts is at 11.6 percent, and Connecticut is at 9.5 percent.

Raimondo said on Friday that Rhode Island has seen 132,000 claims for unemployment insurance filed in recent weeks.

Raimondo is taking a break from the daily updates on Easter Sunday and will return Monday with the regular news conference. The briefings will be carried live on the Governor’s Facebook page, as well as online via several local news sites.

