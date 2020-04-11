Grocery store workers will have priority for drive-through coronavirus testing, Baker says

Baker, during an interview with El Mundo Boston around midday, said his administration announced Saturday that it has notified grocery stores across the state that their workers will be prioritized for screening for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Shortly before 1 p.m., it appeared that the continued to move toward the projected surge, according to Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Boston Public Health Commission. The city’s Medical Intelligence Center is coordinating with Boston hospitals and monitoring their surge capacity, she said.

Workers in grocery stores in Massachusetts will be a priority at the state’s drive-through testing sites for coronavirus, Governor Charlie Baker said Saturday, as a predicted surge in cases began to reach hospitals in Boston.

“If somebody who works in a grocery store needs to get tested, they should talk to their store manager and we can make that happen.” Baker said.

He said part of the reason officials rolled out advisories to wear masks out in public, and limit the number of people who could be inside a grocery store at a given time was to protect those workers. Grocery store workers were included in a list of jobs deemed essential by state officials during the pandemic.

The governor also highlighted efforts by his administration to support Spanish-speaking residents during the outbreak, including an online unemployment benefits application at mass.gov/desempleo.

Versions of the application in languages including Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Chinese, and Vietnamese will be available in the coming days, Baker’s office said in a statement.

The state announced Friday that a Spanish-language version of its COVID-19 test message alert system is available, plus fact sheets from agencies including the Department of Public Health, the state website, and the 211 help line are available in multiple languages, the statement said.

The state’s Department of Unemployment Assistance is also hosting daily town halls in English and Spanish, the statement said.

Baker, during the El Mundo interview, also talked about the importance of Easter Sunday to his family, telling the audience he hoped they have a “very special day.”

“It’s going to be the first time in 50 years I haven’t spent it with either my mom or my dad, but that’s not going to take away from the fact that it’s a day has always been about faith and family in our house, and I’m sure for a lot of the folks who are part of your community, that will be true as well,” Baker said.





























