Not quite everything is awful

And the biggest crisis in generations is being “managed” by a tiny man obsessed with his TV ratings even as tens of thousands of Americans get sick and die, and millions lose their jobs.

When does she get to the nice stuff, you may be wondering. And why is she so angry all the time?

Angry doesn’t come close to describing my state these days. I’m more furious than I’ve ever been in my life. But, as I keep saying, I’m grateful, too. I still have a job, a home in which to isolate, and family who are healthy so far.

Gratitude can be helpful at a time like this. And so here, thank you for your patience, are a few of the things I’m thankful for right now, and some of the little comforts keeping me and mine from going over the edge.

I’m grateful for our functioning local government -- the state and municipal leaders who seem to understand that their role is to help the people they lead. They’ve made mistakes, but they’re respectful of expertise, are trying to save lives, and manage to express actual human emotions in response to this catastrophe. It’s odd how we took all of that for granted until recently.

I’m grateful for local news, and especially for newspapers all over the country that are lifelines for cities and neighborhoods, and yet are, many of them, struggling to stay afloat. Subscribe, please!

I’m grateful for Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, who is once again demonstrating firm, empathetic leadership in a time of crisis: After she imposed an early and almost complete lockdown, Ardern’s country has so far held deaths to single digits. Her off-the-cuff determination that the Easter Bunny is an essential worker was adorable. Once again, I call upon her to adopt me.

I’m grateful for the off switch. A darkened screen in the late afternoon is like a work of art. For a moment, you can almost imagine that the parade of horribles, and especially the president, don’t exist at all.

I’m grateful for neighbors, who are calling out over fences to catch up as in olden days, leaving milk and eggs at each other’s doors to save trips to the store, affirming community.

Speaking of olden days: Love you, US Postal Service! The news of the outside world you bring(mostly junk, but mercifully tangible) is now a highlight of the day in our household. Oooh! Another AARP offer!

I’m grateful for my mother, currently living in a memory care facility where she seems like a sitting duck but I am trying not to go there. The best cook on the planet, she conjured delicious Lebanese meals from cupboards that looked bare, and passed on that same eye (if not her genius) to us. Olive oil and lemon are the keys to the universe, friends. Also, all hail beans, the perfect food. I will brook no argument on this point.

I’m grateful for public libraries, which are still sending books into the ether, allowing me to escape into other lives and times for a spell. Though I may have picked the wrong moment to finally read “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

I’m grateful for “Dolly Parton’s America,” a podcast about the whole wide world, and especially for Episode Four, a meditation on mountain homes in Tennessee and, yes, Lebanon, that had me blubbering on a recent walk.

I’m grateful for the Miles Davis Quintet and Joni Mitchell’s “Hejira.” And for “The Office,” which has become a comforting and hilarious nightly ritual in our house. That’s what she said!

And, though it’s cheesy to say it, I’m grateful for our readers. Thanks for continuing to connect with us, though we’re further apart.

OK, enough of that for now. We have too much to fix when this is over. The only way to do that is to stay angry.





Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.