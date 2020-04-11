Teen dies in Friday night Northampton crash

A 15-year-old Springfield boy died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Northampton, according to State Police.
At 10:36 p.m. troopers responded to reports of a crash on Route 91, where they found that a 2007 Toyota Camry had left the roadway, State Police said in a statement. The 15-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.
The teen was the only person in the vehicle, according to the statement.
Preliminary investigation indicates that the Toyota was traveling south on Route 91 when the car left the road for reasons unknown, went through the guardrail and down an embankment, according to the statement.
Advertisement
The crash remains under investigation.
Shafaq Patel can be reached at shafaq.patel@globe.com.