Teen dies in Friday night Northampton crash

A 15-year-old Springfield boy died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Northampton, according to State Police.

At 10:36 p.m. troopers responded to reports of a crash on Route 91, where they found that a 2007 Toyota Camry had left the roadway, State Police said in a statement. The 15-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in an e-mail.

The teen was the only person in the vehicle, according to the statement.