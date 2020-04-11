When every call is a coronavirus call

“Do you have any pain right now?” asks Emily Moran, an EMT, speaking through her mask.

She’s in her 80s and seems confused. She has been feverish, a possible sign of coronavirus infection.

MALDEN — Two hours into a 24-hour shift, at the end of a long hallway of shuttered doors, in an apartment smelling lightly of cigarettes, the ambulance crew finds the woman from the 911 call.

A man in the apartment answers, “She has fibromyalgia so wherever you touch her is going to be very painful.”

Emily’s partner, paramedic Ricky Cormio, asks about medications.

The man is unsure. “She’ll know what her meds are.”

Advertisement

“I don’t think that’s true,” Ricky replies.

The door across the hall opens just wide enough for a head to poke out; an older woman, curious and concerned, too scared in the midst of a pandemic to leave her own space. She says she will pray, and the head turtles back into the apartment.

Downstairs minutes later, the crew from Cataldo Ambulance Service loads their patient for transport.

She is facing backward in truck number P-3, sitting almost upright on the adjustable stretcher. Her eyes are open and unblinking, peering out over a pleated blue surgical mask. Her hair is puffed into an uneven ginger-white cloud, and, in the few moments before the swinging doors shut, she is utterly still, looking very much like a figure in a painting, lit by bright interior lights and framed by the rectangular outline of the ambulance.

The crew treats every call as a potential coronavirus call.

Ricky dons a plastic gown, like a designer trash bag, to ride with the patient to Massachusetts General Hospital. The gown, a set of gloves, and an N95 medical mask seem like thin armor against a virus that has infected so many thousands of people in Massachusetts.

Advertisement

A gust of wind caught the plastic gown that paramedic Ricky Cormio used for protection as EMT Emily Moran reached out to fasten the ties so he could get in the back of the ambulance with a patient during their 24-hour shift. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The woman’s eyes look afraid.

***

Ricky and Emily are working 24-hour shifts, three days a week during the pandemic. They prefer working strictly with each other, in part to limit contact with other first responders and reduce the risk of infection, and in part because they just like working together. They have an easy camaraderie, developed over eight months as partners.

The Globe spent one shift with them on a ride-along last week, with the agreement that no patients would be identified.

Their shift started 7 a.m. on Monday, with an hour of checking supplies and cleaning their ambulance, wiping down every surface with sanitizer. It is the new normal.

A long exposure caused the emblems on the back of the ambulance to blur en route to a call in Somerville. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The first call of the day, though, was for a woman who tripped over her dog.

“Gravity is still hard,” Emily says.

Yes, people are still hurting themselves, suffering heart attacks, drinking too much, or falling off their prescriptions and having episodes.

But the pandemic has dramatically changed the mix of calls for the Greater Boston ambulance service.

Call volumes fell initially as stay-at-home advisories took effect, but volumes have been rising in recent days, driven by a huge uptick in coronavirus-related emergencies, as Massachusetts barrels this month toward its anticipated peak of infections, says Kevin Turner, Cataldo’s chief operating officer.

Emily leaned in to check on a patient's breathing after he got nervous and pulled over to call 911 from his car because he felt short of breath. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Dispatches for “flu-like symptoms” and “difficulty breathing,” the calling cards of coronavirus, have recently grown to roughly 70 percent of the emergency calls the company answers, Turner estimates.

“Some of this,” he says, “is from people who are scared: ‘I don’t feel good; I think I have the COVID.’ ”

Advertisement

***

11:02 a.m. Monday, a 911 call from Everett “for a positive-COVID patient.”

Ambulance P-3 races off, bouncing noisily over bad urban roads, lights flashing red and yellow and siren singing.

Ricky Cormio is 36. He’s a big, fit guy with a cop’s haircut. He lives in Medford with his wife, Tessa, a registrar at Everett Hospital, who is pregnant with their first child. (It’s a boy.) Ricky graduated from Northeastern with a criminal justice degree and became an EMT about 13 years ago because he thought the experience would give him a leg up in getting on a police force. But he liked the job enough to stay, becoming a paramedic in 2011.

Fellow EMT Steve Leonard (right) joked that he bought Emily a cake for her birthday. The cake had actually been donated to the station by a local bakery. Emily and Ricky were on a break during their 24-hour shift. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Emily Moran turns 25 at midnight during the Monday-Tuesday shift. She is very slim and wears dark rimmed glasses and a long loose ponytail. She studied biology and English at Connecticut College and has been an EMT for three years. She lives in Melrose with her parents and twin brother.

Ricky and Emily are both conservative drivers — for people in a rush who have the ability to drive through red lights. They carefully nose the ambulance into intersections to check for cross traffic, before accelerating through them. The Everett call takes them to a street of densely packed duplexes, separated by narrow driveways. They stop hard behind a delivery truck. The truck is being unloaded by a muscular guy in a fabric face mask imprinted with a human skull, like a character in a video game. Before the pandemic, people might have called the police on someone dressed like this in public.

Advertisement

Emergency dispatchers generally ask patients who can walk to meet the first responders outside, so crews don’t have to enter the homes of infected people. But on this call, no such luck. Emily knocks for a long time before the door opens, revealing a staircase. She wears a plastic gown, gloves, a cloth mask on top of her N95 medical mask — and enters the building alone. She’s looking for a COVID-19 patient in self-quarantine. Family members isolating from each other in different rooms point her the right way, in the far back of a third-floor apartment.

From left, Emily, Ricky, and EMT Mike O'Hara placed a blanket on a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 as they prepared to transport her to the hospital. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The patient is in her early 40s, a young woman who walks like an old woman. She has been sick for two weeks. She tested positive for the coronavirus and was sent home to isolate and recover. She called 911 because she was having trouble breathing.

Emily holds the woman steady and guides her down the stairs to the waiting stretcher. The patient coughs lightly into her mask several times and keeps a hand over her chest, as if it hurts.

She is upset, near tears, and very, very frightened.

“Your oxygen looks good,” Emily reassures her, reading the results of the pulse oximeter clipped to the patient’s finger. Emily tries to calm her down. You are getting through this. You are 14 days in. The doctors would never have sent you home to recover if they didn’t think you could do it.

Advertisement

They take her to Everett Hospital.

“She was very anxious,” Emily says later. “There is a lot of fear; I’m seeing a lot of people who are scared.”

Parked outside the hospital, Ricky cleans the truck. He soaks the stretcher with sanitizing spray. Seat belts, doors, blood pressure cuff — every surface the patient might have touched is sprayed and scrubbed. It takes about 20 minutes to clean before the P-3 crew reports they are cleared and ready for another call.

After helping to take a patient to Melrose Wakefield Hospital, Emily cleaned every item that was used on the call. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

They are meticulous, but they cannot eliminate all risk.

“I expect I’m going to get it eventually,” Ricky says, in a quiet moment between calls. “The tough part now is the precautions you have to take around your family.” He used to have dinner with his parents three nights a week. Not now. He doesn’t hug his wife.

Emily tries to isolate herself from family, too. Contracting the disease, she figures, is a matter of “not if but when.” Her grandmother is fighting stay-at-home boredom by sewing fabric face masks, which Emily uses at work as a second layer over her N95 mask.

1:46 p.m., a call in Everett for a man having difficulty breathing.

The patient is in his car on the side of the road. Firefighters are already there. He had trouble catching his breath, pulled over, and dialed 911, but now he says he feels OK.

The man refuses to go to the hospital to be checked out. “He said he’d rather take his chances than go to the hospital with all the virus around,” Emily says.

***

The call is for a woman passed out behind an apartment building. Several police officers are already there, each wearing masks like cops in the HBO series “Watchman.” The woman is awake, half-crying, and belligerent. No mask. She is tanned with a deeply lined face. The police call her Denise.

Emily and Ricky left CHA Everett Hospital only to be turned around after driving a few blocks to transport a patient from the Everett hospital to Beth Israel. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Ricky: “Denise, can you stand up?”

Denise: “I’m not going to the hospital. I had three shots of alcohol and now I’m sobering up.”

Ricky: “Come on, Denise.”

Denise: “No!”

Ricky: “Come on.”

Denise: “No!”

Ricky claps his hands like a father who has heard just about enough. “You admitted you were drunk. You can’t refuse if you’re drunk.”

Denise: “I’m not drunk.”

Ricky: “You just said you had three shots of alcohol.”

Denise: “You can’t do this!”

Police officer: “Yes we can.”

They ease her onto the stretcher and belt her in. She complains and meekly struggles. Emily gets in the back of the ambulance with her. Denise says she wants to kill her. Emily holds her hand on the ride to Everett Hospital.

Denise is wheeled inside.

Emily: “We got past the ‘I want to kill you’ point, to the ‘I love you — don’t leave me’ point, and then back to ‘I want to kill you.’” She smiles brightly and turns her face to the warm afternoon sun. “UV light — kills the virus, right?”

***

One thing you never do when it’s quiet on a shift is to say out loud that it’s quiet. That’s like talking about a no-hitter during a no-hitter. Karma usually responds with a blizzard of tough calls.

EMT Mike O'Hara napped between calls in the Cataldo break room. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

But a little after 5 p.m., it’s quiet. The crew is back at base in Malden, watching CNN in the crew room. It’s a plain square room with three long sofas and inspirational pictures on the walls, such as a photograph of a climber hauling a bicycle up a rope, for some reason. Red Christmas lights are strung around the room, left over from Valentine’s Day two years ago.

On the TV, Wolf Blitzer welcomes Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh for an interview.

“I’m watching every day what’s going on in New York,” Walsh says, gravely. “Governor Cuomo’s been talking about the need for more ventilators, and we’re not exactly where they are right now but that could change on a daily basis. I’d rather have the equipment here ready to save lives than not have it. The fact that things have been so slow coming from Washington, quite honestly, it’s been a sad state…”

Ricky stood by the doors as he watched for his partner to back the ambulance into the garage. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Call for ambulance P-3. Unknown medical emergency in Malden.

Walsh is still talking as the crew rushes out.

In minutes they are at a neat white house on a cul-de-sac. Daffodils bloom in the yard. Ricky and Emily take the patient out. He is about 60, in pajamas and bare feet. They give him oxygen.

“He doesn’t need any shoes?” the man’s wife asks.

He doesn’t, they say.

“It’s definitely not coronavirus,” she insists. “No fever.”

She sounds scared.

The calls slow as the night goes on.

At 1:40 a.m., the team is dispatched to Somerville, for a man at the Davis Square MBTA station who claimed to be ill. Firefighters are already there. “He said he was having fevers so I put a mask on him,” one of the firefighters says. After they drop the man off at Somerville Hospital, a call comes over the radio for Emily from the night dispatch team: “Happy birthday.” That’s right — it’s Tuesday.

Ricky placed an order for dinner at a restaurant still doing takeout during their 24-hour shift. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The crew spends the last few hours of the shift resting in the bunk room at headquarters.

“That was a good overnight,” Ricky says in the morning.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, 24 hours after the shift began, the key for truck P-3 is passed along to a fresh crew, and the front-line response to a relentless pandemic continues. Tomorrow Ricky and Emily will be back, and the key will be passed again to them.

Mark Arsenault can be reached at mark.arsenault@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bostonglobemark