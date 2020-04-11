The coronavirus has exposed decades of underinvestment in basic services

Last month, Congress passed the largest stimulus measure in American history — a $2 trillion bill to help those affected by the shutdown of the US economy. For workers, the centerpiece of the bill was $260 billion in unemployment insurance benefits that included gig workers, freelancers, and independent contractors.

What if a giant money tree fell in the forest and and no one heard it? Unemployed Americans are finding out the answer to this question the hard way.

Since the legislation was enacted, state unemployment systems have been overwhelmed by more than 16 million newly unemployed Americans. I spoke to a few of those dealing with these issues and the frustration is mounting.

Michael Flynn, who worked as an associate director on Broadway in New York, told me he’s called more than 375 times to speak to someone about his benefits. No luck so far. Dan Shenise, an exhibit designer and creative director from Atlanta, has called his state’s Department of Labor more than 200 times and left multiple messages. Same story.

Elan Cohen, a 42-year-old independent contractor in California who works in the photo industry, told me that after failing to get any help on the phone — and struggling to find online information about how independent contractors can apply for help — he went ahead and filed for benefits even though he assumes he’ll be rejected. “It will force them to at least give me a phone interview and I can figure out what is going on,” he said. “Both our state and federal governments have failed us at the worst time possible.”

To be sure, few states could have expected such an onslaught, but Americans are also paying the price for years of inattention to the basic infrastructure of government.

Many states are using unemployment systems designed decades ago. Things are so bad in Connecticut and New Jersey that both states have put out calls for computer programmers familiar with COBOL, a decades-old coding language that runs their systems.

New York’s system is so antiquated that some users report getting a pop-up notice telling them to use Netscape Navigator (these words will be unfamiliar to those of you born after 1995). In Florida, the unemployment system is so broken that the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity has been forced to switch to paper applications.

This is not just happening on the state level. A Small Business Administration program that is supposed to provide emergency relief to affected businesses is being overwhelmed by requests — and the agency lacks the technology and staff to overcome the challenge. Applicants aren’t receiving money and can’t even get information about their potential loans. After years of cutbacks, the Internal Revenue Service is struggling to rapidly send billions in stimulus checks to Americans in need.

According to Max Stier, president of the Partnership for Public Service, a non-profit that advocates for more effective governance, what we are seeing now is a government (at both the state and federal level) that has experienced “bipartisan neglect,” particularly in information technology. “The basic boiler room plumbing of our government," says Stier, "has been subject to decades and decades of disinvestment.” Seventy percent of the $80 to $90 billion that the federal government spends on IT goes to operations and maintenance, says Stier, which means there is only a small kitty of money for modernizing and upgrading systems.

As David Eaves, a lecturer at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government who focuses on technology and service delivery at the state level, says, “there’s not a lot of Brownie points to be won by upgrading a back end system.” It’s hard to get decision-makers to pay attention to the issue, in part because the people who use these systems are among the most vulnerable of our fellow citizens — and least politically influential. Many middle class Americans are discovering, for the first time, the challenges that poor Americans must overcome on a regular basis.

On the federal level, we have a government, says Stier, that is disproportionately focused on traditional national security issues — like boosting the military and homeland security — at the expense of the most basic government services.

“It’s disheartening,” says Eaves, that it “takes a crisis to raise real questions about what we prioritize and who we value in society.” It bears noting that other developed countries are not seeing the same breakdown in governmental services.

How many Americans are suffering and will suffer over the next few months because their elected leaders have spent years ignoring the basic functioning of their government? And how many Americans who voted for a politician who pledged to shrink government now find themselves bedeviled by computer systems that haven’t been upgraded in decades? While Republicans have more aggressively attacked government, Democrats are not shy about assailing Washington. This is a problem that both parties — and their supporters — have created.

The sad reality is that we’ve gotten the government that many Americans thought they wanted. If one silver lining can come out of the unimaginable tragedy of COVID-19 it would be a realization that how our government operates — and the priority we place on investment in it — must be an issue of national concern.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.