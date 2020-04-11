Getting tougher on Silicon Valley

“Google’s practices caused a serious and immediate harm to the press sector, while the economic situation of publishers and news agencies is otherwise fragile,” the authority said, according to Reuters.

Responding to a complaint from publishers, the French competition authority said Google would have to reimburse them if the company continues to use snippets from articles in its Google News service.

With most eyes on the rising coronavirus death toll, European lawmakers quietly took another whack at Silicon Valley this week, with a new rule in France aimed at forcing Google to pay publishers for the content the search giant vacuums from news outlets.

Google said it would comply with the ruling, which is another aggressive step by European regulators who have also been cracking down on tech giants for anti-competitive behavior and data privacy concerns.

The United States has been slower to move against the tech companies, but even in their backyard the public is turning against the firms for allowing misinformation and hate speech to spread on their platforms, for compromising the privacy of users, and for hobbling competition. Several of the Democratic presidential candidates promoted plans to break up or more strictly regulate Silicon Valley, and a few Republicans are turning on the tech firms too.

One surefire way for the companies to hasten their fall from political grace: continue to allow conspiracy theories and fake news about coronavirus to circulate. About 60 percent of coronavirus misinformation on Twitter remains online, according to the Washington Post. Letting falsehoods about a deadly disease spread can be a matter of life and death — and a great way for Silicon Valley to make enemies when the pandemic eases and the public takes stock.

As for other neglected events...

* In case there was any doubt, Attorney General William Barr confirmed that he is, indeed, a partisan loyalist. In an interview on — where else? — Fox News, he said the Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a groundless effort to “sabotage the presidency.” Never mind that the investigation started before Donald Trump was president: Barr’s criticism is an absurd canard against his own department. Whether Barr truly believes his accusation or is just trying to placate his boss by repeating one of the president’s favorite conspiracy theories, the effect is the same: undermining the very people Americans needs to protect us against foreign interference in the 2020 election. (Barr also defended the president’s firing of intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson over his role in shepherding the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment.)

* Buried in the news of this week’s detente in the Saudi Arabia-Russia oil war was this odd revelation: in a phone call with the president of Mexico, President Trump allegedly offered to cut US oil production by 250,000 barrels a day. Members of OPEC and countries with state-run oil companies make those sorts of commitments in order to keep oil prices high, but it’s strange to hear of a US president doing the same. The free-market United States doesn’t control domestic oil production, and it’s hard to imagine how it would be legal for US producers to join a cartel. But hey: If it turns out that US presidents can just order cuts to domestic oil production, Democrats might want to take note.

— The Boston Globe Editorial Board