Missing the human touch

Forty Second Street, in New York City, stands mostly empty March 22 as much of the city is void of cars and pedestrians over fears of spreading the coronavirus.

None of us fully possesses the language to explain, or even comprehend, everything that is happening. And that doesn’t take into account the specter of death that overhangs all of it.

How does one capture the emotions, feelings, sights, and sounds of an experience that is, for all of us, completely unique? In just under a month, the coronavirus pandemic has thoroughly and irrevocably transformed our lives — and there is no end in sight.

But for me — and I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling this — it’s the things you take for granted that are the hardest to accept. For example, I’m a single dad and it’s going on 25 days since I’ve touched a human adult. In a normal world, you don’t think much about touching another person, but I could really use a hug. Thankfully, my kids are young enough where they still enjoy holding my hand and cuddling on the couch.

I haven’t had a serious, face-to-face conversation with another person in three weeks. Phone calls and FaceTime are nice, but it’s not quite the same thing as human contact. What I would give to go out to dinner or order a Manhattan at a bar — even if it was served to me in a dirty glass at the worst drinking establishment in all of New York City (just as long as they use bourbon).

Before COVID-19, I was vigilant about walking 10,000 steps a day, and thanks to my dog Baxter, I’ve been able to stick to that. But walking in New York is now a different experience. I play a new game I call “Sidewalk Frogger” as I figure out ways to remain six-feet away from those who pass me (and curse under my breath at the people who are still walking down the the middle of the block). In New York, being in close contact with people you don’t know is not just a regular occurrence, it’s part of the appeal. Now, every stranger has become a potential threat. If people stand too close, I tell them so. When I’m in the supermarket, I approach the end of the aisle with trepidation — fearing that someone might bump into me or even worse, exhale in my general direction.

Every thing I touch becomes a fraught experience as I assess the risks of putting bare skin on surfaces that might be carriers of the virus. Store touch pads have become a leap of faith, like walking through a minefield of germs. If I’m wearing gloves I think about whether by touching the screen and then grabbing my credit card and putting it back in my wallet have I placed some COVID-19 in my front jeans pocket? I make dozens of these mental calculations every time I walk out my door.

As much as I try to adhere to the “stay at home” mantra, the other night I decided to take a late-night drive around New York. I wanted to snap a few photos of my newly emptied hometown. I’ve lived here for more than 20 years, but nothing I’ve seen over the past two decades can compare to this current moment. I’ve sometimes heard comparisons between New York now and New York after 9/11, but one of my resonant memories of that day occurred about an hour or so after the second tower had fallen. I was taking a walk toward the tip of Manhattan. Along the way, maybe a mile or two from the still smoldering pit at Ground Zero, I came across a couple eating lunch at an outdoor cafe. I can vividly recall the two friends sitting at a table, al fresco, eating frittatas.

There’s nothing like that now. Driving around New York City, the dominant images are delivery men on bikes, ghostly pedestrians in masks and rubber gloves, and shuttered stores with their metal gates pulled down in the middle of the afternoon. And then there are the restaurants and cafes with their chairs piled on top of tables like a scene out of a high school cafeteria.

The closed Tartinery cafe in Grand Central Terminal during rush hour on March 16 as the coronavirus spreads across the United States. Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Since this crisis began, I haven’t been brought to tears, but seeing the city I love being brought to its knees was the closest I’ve come to weeping.

There are sights you see now that are almost too surreal to process properly, like major north to south thoroughfares devoid of traffic and pedestrians during rush hour, the shopping metropolis of Soho empty and silent, or the waiting room in Penn Station that is usually crowded full of daily commuters with four or five stragglers now. But the one image I can’t get out of my head was of the mother and her two young daughters biking down the street a few days ago. All three, including the youngest who couldn’t have been more than four or five, had their faces covered in protective masks. A month ago who could have imagined such a thing?

On my journey, I stopped at a supermarket — and dutifully stood in line, six feet behind the couple in front of me. A homeless man walked by asking for change. I plastered myself to the side of the building to maintain appropriate social distance. As I finally got to the front of the line, I asked the store guard manning the door how he was doing. “Walking and talking,” he told me. I answer “surviving” when people ask, but I liked his response. What else can you say at this point? We are all simply maintaining until sanity returns.

But even in the glumness there are flickers of sunshine. Last week, I took my kids outside for a walk. As we got midway down the block, we saw an animal, maybe 50 feet away, duck into an empty lot that resides near our apartment building. I noticed the tail. It was abnormally bushy. My first thought was that it looked like a rodent, but my younger daughter thought it looked like a cat. We didn’t think much of it at the time but the next day we were out again and we saw a sign for a missing feline named Onion.

The tail looked familiar. I immediately texted the owner. The more I described the fleeting glance I had, the more she became convinced that we had seen Onion. I quickly became obsessed with the search. I walked down the block to look for Onion and ran into the owner who was searching the lot. She told me she had set up a night camera and was 99 percent sure that Onion was there.

I understand the pain of losing an animal. I desperately wanted to reunite Onion with her owner, and not for purely altruistic reasons. I wanted to help a stranger — and not shy away from them on the street out of fear they would get me sick. I wanted to bring her relief, but I also wanted to feel important and that there was more to my pandemic sacrifice than staying in my apartment and home-schooling my kids.

The next night my phone lit up “We got her!” For a brief moment I felt a touch — maybe not the one I yearn for. But for now, it’ll do.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.