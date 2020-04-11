Toll of these times captured in a family photo

I’m a nurse at Lowell General Hospital. Work has been unreal. You will never know what it is like unless you are there. It is sad that patients can’t have their loved ones be by their side. We are struggling with stress, lack of sleep, the feeling of a knot in your stomach, as you don’t know what is really going to happen to your co-worker, your friends, your family, the world.

I decided to isolate myself from the rest of my family to be on the safe side. I stay by myself in a room with a bathroom. I hang out with our kids in the backyard, wearing a mask, but no hugs and kisses, no cuddles.