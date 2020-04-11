Former Bruin Colby Cave dies at 25

Cave, who had appeared in 11 games for Edmonton this season, had been complaining of headaches earlier in the week and was taken to a hospital in Barrie, Ontario, according to The Washington Post. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, Cave’s family members were not allowed to be with him in his final moments.

Former Bruin and current Oiler Colby Cave died Saturday after he was placed in a medically induced coma Tuesday following emergency surgery to remove a cyst that was putting pressure on his brain.

“Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night,” Cave’s wife, Emily, wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.”

Advertisement

Cave played 23 games for the Bruins, debuting in the 2017-18 season. He was traded to the Oilers in the middle of the 2018-19 campaign.

Members of the Bruins organization expressed their condolences via a statement released by the team on Saturday.

“On behalf of the entire Bruins organization I want to extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to Colby’s family. As an undrafted free agent from Saskatchewan, Colby chose the Bruins and once he came to our organization, he seized the opportunity and showed on and off the ice that he was a special hockey player and person,” Bruins president Cam Neely said. “He was, and will always be a Bruin, and he will be dearly missed by everyone who was lucky enough to know him.”

From Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy: “Colby was a solid player, beloved teammate, but more importantly a truly special person. He will be missed but never forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Emily, her family and the Cave family.”

Advertisement

From Bruins captain Zdeno Chara: "To Colby’s wife Emily, his parents, and both of their families, I am so saddened and sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during these difficult times. We will all cherish our memories and be grateful for the time we had with such a special person as Colby. He was a great teammate and a friend. He will be deeply missed. On behalf of myself and the rest of the players on the Boston Bruins, please accept our most heartfelt sympathies for your loss.”