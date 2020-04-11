Simon Pagenaud wins Indy iRacing event at Michigan

Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud won IndyCar’s virtual return to Michigan International Speedway, surviving a spectacular crash at the start of the Chevrolet 275 iRacing event on Saturday, marking the third round of this virtual racing series created to give IndyCar content after its season was suspended 48 hours before its scheduled opener because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pagenaud competed wearing his actual firesuit and his wife handed him a bottle of congratulatory champagne as the Frenchman took the virtual checkered flag. The race featured a robust field of 31 entrants, including avid iRacer and new NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Dale Earnhardt Jr. , who lobbied for and received an invite from IndyCar to join the field. Earnhardt finished a surprising third, behind the Team Penske duo of Pagenaud and Scott McLaughlin , winner of last week’s iRacing event at virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama. “I had fun racing all those guys, a lot of them were pretty ticked off how the strategy worked out after that crash,” Earnhardt said. “The fastest cars probably didn’t win today, and the best SIM racers probably didn’t win today.” . . . Michael Latifi , a Canadian food processing tycoon, rescued the financially ailing Williams Formula 1 race team, which finished in last place the last two consecutive seasons, a loan of up to $50 million dollars to help the race team secure its cars and factory in Oxfordshire, England.

Coronavirus

The Rogers Cup women’s tennis tournament will not be played this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennis Canada announced the event, scheduled for Aug. 7-16 in Montreal, is off the schedule. Quebec’s government announced Friday that no sporting events could be held through Aug. 31, though it left the door slightly open for pro teams. Tennis Canada says the women’s event will return to Montreal in August 2021. Bianca Andreescu won the 2019 Rogers Cup when Serena Williams retired in the first set with a back injury. The women’s and men’s Rogers Cup traditionally rotate between Toronto and Montreal. As of Saturday, the men’s event in Toronto in August was still on the schedule . . . Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour de France winner, announced a charity ride — in his garage — to support Britain’s National Health Service. Thomas expressed the hope the Tour de France, set for June 27 through July 19, can go ahead at some point in 2020 and believes he is in good shape to go for a second yellow jersey . . . Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy apologized for comments he made this week about the COVID-19 pandemic. Gundy told reporters during a conference call Tuesday he believed his team would be prepared to return to its facilities May 1, a timetable that defied federally-mandated social distancing guidelines.

Miscellany

In a legal victory for former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, federal prosecutors in Switzerland planned to drop one of two cases open against him for suspected criminal mismanagement. The Swiss attorney general’s office confirmed reports they intend to close an investigation into how Blatter and soccer’s governing body, FIFA, awarded World Cup broadcast rights in the Caribbean in 2005. The criminal proceeding against Blatter was opened 4½ years ago and helped remove him from the presidential office he held for more than 17 years. He is serving a six-year FIFA ban from soccer . . . Mississippi State hired former Old Dominion women’s basketball coach Nikki McCray-Penson, a former Tennessee star and Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer, to replace Vic Schaefer as the Bulldogs’ head coach.