Tom Brady has been more candid since leaving the Patriots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (I’ll never get used to writing that) engaged in a media blitz this past week, pulling back his polished veneer. He offered a first-person piece in The Players’ Tribune about his career move on April 6. Then two days later, he gabbed for two hours with shock jock emeritus Howard Stern on Stern’s SiriusXM radio show , touching on everything from a turbulent part of his marriage with supermodel Gisele Bundchen to a cringe-worthy injury to his private parts.

Since Tom Brady pulled the plug on his Patriots career last month, we’ve gotten Tom Brady Unplugged, a more revealing and less-scripted version of the iconic quarterback. Brady can speak more freely now that he’s free from the metaphorical muzzle Bill Belichick employs.

The Foxborough Filter has been fully removed. Not only is Brady beginning a new chapter in his football career, he’s starting a new one in his public posture, as well. Good for him. It’s a bit of a rebranding/reprogramming, and you have to believe it comes, in part, on the advice of his publicist-to-the-stars, Stephanie Jones. Her company, JONESWORKS, has a roster of celebrities that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Bundchen, Zac Brown Band, and Venus Williams.

With his TB12 fitness and nutrition company, Brady is more than a football player. He’s a celebrity lifestyle brand. In the latter stages of his Patriots career, that entrepreneurial role created some friction with a certain tunnel-visioned coach.

Even Stern commented he felt Brady was finally coming on his show now because the Patriots’ cone of cliches and lingua franca of banality no longer applied.

“Tom, you’re out of New England. You’re out of prison now. You can say whatever you want,” said Stern. “Belichick is not going to sit on your head ... Now, you’re free of that organization and Belichick. You’re not under his thumb anymore. Is this the new Tom Brady? That’s what everyone wants to know.”

It might not be the new Tom Brady, but it is a new Tom Brady.

Brady was more profane than profound with Stern. Still, it was a noticeably more candid and unfiltered TB12. He even finally acknowledged suffering concussions.

Brady always enjoyed greater leeway than the worker bee Patriots players to diverge from the prescribed palaver. Still, Brady has traditionally been calculated, circumspect, and mindful of his carefully cultivated image in interviews.

He’s a master of giving enough to allow media members to do their jobs without giving away too much of his actual feelings, thoughts, or opinions. He’s as good at disguise with an interviewer and disarming questions as he is at breaking down coverage disguises and defusing defenses.

If I had a child who became famous I would want that child to handle the limelight the way Brady does. He’s polite, approachable, and respectful when he could be the total opposite. Thank his parents, Tom Sr. and Galynn, for that. But his football father is Belichick, and he molded him to mostly toe the company line. There have always been exceptions, notably his weekly paid interview on WEEI.

Presaging the Brady-Belichick break-up was Brady veering from the company line and speaking his mind more while putting himself out there for public consumption more often.

There was the “Tom vs. Time” Facebook docuseries in 2018, where Brady openly questioned who and what he was playing for and why he was playing after the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Eagles. In that series, his supermodel surrogate famously shared that Brady was feeling underappreciated, saying, “These last two years have been very challenging for him in so many ways. And I think he tells me, ‘I love it so much. I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun.’ “

Remember when Brady sat down with media maitre d’ Jim Gray at the Milken Institute Global Conference in 2018? Gray, who presides over Brady’s weekly Westwood One national radio interviews in which the questions are more telling than the answers, asked him if the Patriots had shown the appropriate gratitude for all that Brady had accomplished. Brady replied, “I plead the fifth.” Translation: Heck, no.

There was “Super Soul Sunday” with Oprah and his decisions to join social media, becoming active on Instagram and Twitter.

Brady’s renouncement of the PR version of the Patriot Way was on display last season.

He expressed frustration after wins against Buffalo, Washington, and Philadelphia with blunt assessments of the offense. He said he could only do his job. He couldn’t worry about others doing theirs and refused to give his endorsement to the suspect collection of pass catchers Belichick supplied him with in his 20th and final season with the Patriots.

He told NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” crew that he had to be the most miserable 8-0 quarterback in the history of the league, according to Cris Collinsworth.

Yet, Brady remains reluctant to go into precise detail about the circumstances precipitating his departure from the Patriots. Instead, the six-time Super Bowl winner left it as a read-between-the-lines element in The Players’ Tribune piece where he framed his departure from the only NFL home he had known and the dynasty he helped construct as a challenge.

"At this point in my career, the only person I have to prove anything to is myself,” Brady wrote. “Physically, I’m as capable of doing my job as I’ve ever been.”

Adhering to his positivity mantra, he won’t publicly express any frustration about the team’s reluctance to commit to his plan to play until 45 over the last three years, ultimately paving the path for his free agent flight.

Brady has always been more about deeds than words. His actions still remain his best method of delivering a message.

But his words have become more interesting — and a little more honest — now that he’s no longer a Patriot.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.