Virtual Pro Days: A new way of ‘screening’ NFL hopefuls before the draft

DEC Management, the agency led by veteran agent David Canter, decided to organize virtual Pro Days for all 10 of its draft-eligible clients. But they didn’t just need empty fields and healthy, available videographers. They needed a way to verify times and do everything possible to legitimize results in the eyes of personnel men used to seeing for themselves.

More challenging, they needed to get teams to trust that information.

When the sports calendar evaporated in mid-March, most college football Pro Days went with it. The NFL’s roaming job fair closed shop, and hundreds of draft prospects, and their agents, suddenly needed new ways to get teams information.

“Without actual scouts there, which they’re not, you can’t really verify anything by NFL standards, but you know, we’ve got to play with what we’re dealt,” said Ness Mugrabi, the DEC marketing director who organized the Pro Days.

Plenty of draft prospects have had workout videos distributed to teams, and suddenly it seems as though everyone can run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, as long as it’s in their backyard with a blood relative holding the stopwatch. There’s reason for skepticism.

But doing something, even under less-than-ideal circumstances, is critical, especially for late-round prospects and those who don’t come from major college programs. Scouts are thorough, but they watch a lot more tape from Clemson than Sam Houston State. In an information-poor environment, big platforms and existing reputations are favored.

So a player like Earnest Edwards needs to do something to get noticed.

Edwards, Maine’s career leading receiver and a DEC client, is on the draft bubble. He’s not from a major program and he wasn’t at the NFL Combine, but he does have something that everyone covets in a receiver: great speed. When his Pro Day got canceled, he worried he’d have no way of showing it.

“That was my one opportunity to get some exposure, have some scouts there in front of me,” Edwards said. “For it to be canceled, it blew my mind a little bit.”

So Mugrabi found a gym in Rochester, N.Y., Edwards’s hometown, that was letting a few local players film Pro Day workouts. They found a trainer, Bruce Johnson, to run the tests and drills and a videographer to do the filming.

Edwards wound up running a 4.41 40-yard dash, which would have been the seventh-fastest among wide receivers at the combine this year.

Edwards worked out at the same time as a few other local players; in general, the goal is to keep such sessions as small as possible to comply with safe distancing practices.

“We want everyone to stay home as much as possible,” said Mugrabi. “But at the end of the day, it’s their life. If you don’t do this, you may not go to the NFL; your career may be over before it even starts.”

Given how many parks and fields are closed around the country, though, finding safe spaces to film workouts has required casting a wide net.

On March 27, for instance, DEC clients Bradlee Anae, an edge rusher from Utah, and Austin Lee, a safety from BYU, got up early and drove five hours from Provo, Utah, to Las Vegas to film their Pro Day at an available field.

Lee, who didn’t get invited to the NFL Combine and could be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent, did all the normal athletic tests as well as positional drills, which DEC is advising all clients to do unless they have a specific reason not to.

Anae, who was All-Pac-12 and went to the Senior Bowl and combine, doesn’t need to do all that because he’s more of a known quantity. However, he made the five-hour drive with Lee to Vegas because he was disappointed with the 4.93 40-yard dash at the combine and wanted to improve it.

“It was kind of just for my own pride,” Anae said.

An infographic created by DEC Management for BYU safety Austin Lee. DEC Management

Anae and Lee’s independent party was Mike Weinstein from Zybek Sports, a testing company that works with, among other clients, the NFL Combine. In two fully automated, electronic tests, Anae ran a 4.81 and a 4.79, a significant improvement from his time in Indianapolis.

But even Weinstein’s supervision and the electronic timing didn’t feel sufficient. While a tenth of a second is probably not the difference between Anae getting drafted or not, it still could be significant, so Mugrabi took another step, hopefully to convince teams to trust the times.

He called Zebra, the company that captures player-tracking data for the NFL. Zebra also does the Senior Bowl, so it was able to share that Anae reached a maximum speed of 18.88 miles per hour on the field in that game. That was just below Washington edge rusher Montez Sweat’s maximum speed from the year before, and Sweat, a first-round pick, ran a 4.41 40-yard dash at the 2019 combine.

With all that context, it seems reasonable that Anae could get his own time down. Mugrabi included all of it in Anae’s report, hoping teams would feel the same way.

The feedback has been positive. Teams have called asking for more information, which they probably wouldn’t do if they didn’t think the original information was solid. The reports are also sent out through a Google program that allows DEC to track which recipients open which folders and how often.

One team opened a player’s file 24 times in one day. The next day, they called to set up a virtual meeting.

“That was the moment for us where we’re like, we’re happily doing this for every single guy,” Mugrabi said. “Because it’s going to work.”

