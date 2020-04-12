This week’s TV: Gaga’s star-packed coronavirus special, more ‘Tiger King,’ and a superb ‘Mrs. America’

One of my favorite episodes of “30 Rock” — and I have many , many favorites — is called “Operation Righteous Cowboy Lightning.” Alec Baldwin’s Jack Donaghy does research and discovers that the most-watched reality shows are benefits for natural disasters. So, to get on top of the next disaster, whatever it may be, he has an all-purpose benefit filmed and ready to use. Jane Krakowski’s Jenna Maroney sings an all-purpose anthem for it, with these lyrics:

Your TV GPS, Globe critic Matthew Gilbert’s guide to what’s on television, appears at the beginning of each week at BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers April 13-19.

The thing that happened was so sad,

we can't believe it got so bad

when the stuff we know occurred went down.

So find it in your heart,

step up and do your part,

and help the people the thing that happened happened to.

Help the people the thing that happened happened to.

Alas, no one will be singing that song on Saturday night, when ABC, NBC, and CBS unite — along with streamers including Amazon, Facebook, and YouTube — in airing “One World: Together at Home” beginning at 8 p.m. Lady Gaga has curated this benefit for health-care workers fighting the coronavirus. The hosts will be NBC’s Jimmy Fallon, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, and CBS’s Stephen Colbert, and it will feature a bunch o’ big guests. Here’s are some of them:

Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Alanis Morissette. Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, John Legend, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Idris Elba, Keith Urban, and Paul McCartney.

The two-hour special has been put together by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen and the World Health Organization (WHO).

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. The excellent nine-part miniseries “Mrs. America” looks back at the battle over the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s. It’s a perfectly designed period drama, it’s a smart portrait of activism and the need to unify despite differences, and it’s a vehicle for a group of actresses led by an amazing Cate Blanchett as conservative firebrand Phyllis Schlafly. Also on board: Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, Uzo Aduba, Rose Byrne, Margo Martindale, James Marsden, Ari Graynor, John Slattery, Melanie Lynskey, Tracey Ullman, Niecy Nash, and Jeanne Tripplehorn, all of whom shine. (Martindale has some trouble with Bella Abzug’s Bronx accent, just as she struggled with the Maine accent in the awful Netflix movie “Blow the Man Down,” but her energy is great.) It’s from FX on Hulu, which basically means it’s on Hulu, with three episodes premiering on Wednesday and the rest coming out weekly. Here’s my review.

2. They suck, but their show doesn’t. The eccentric vampire roommates of Staten Island return for season 2 of this comedy, and I am so ready for it right now. Sometimes, especially these days, goofy suits. FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” returns with a one-hour premiere on Wednesday at 10 p.m.

The new Netflix comedy “#blackAF” stars Kenya Barris and is loosely based on his life. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT

3. I’m totally here for “#blackAF,” a new Netflix comedy starring Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris, the creator of “Black-ish,” “Grown-ish,” and “Mixed-ish.” The show is based on Barris’s life and his unorthodox parenting style, with Jones as his wife and the mother of their six children. The promotional material says the show “uncovers the messy, unfiltered, and often hilarious world of what it means to be a ‘new money’ black family trying to get it right in a modern world where ‘right’ is no longer a fixed concept.” Guest stars for the season include Issa Rae, Lena Waithe, Ava DuVernay, Will Packer, Tim Story, and Tyler Perry. It streams on Friday.

4. “Sergio” is a biographical drama about United Nations diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello, who is played by Brazilian actor Wagner Moura (he was Pablo Escobar in “Narcos”). The film, directed by Greg Barker from a screenplay by Craig Borten (“Dallas Buyers Club”), focuses on his assignment in Baghdad after the US invasion of Iraq. It also stars Ana de Armas, Garret Dillahunt, Brían F. O’Byrne, Will Dalton, and Bradley Whitford, on Netflix beginning Friday.

5. Among the many lost events this year: The Boston Marathon. Well WGBH 2 is here for you, virtually, with a re-airing of the 2017 feature “Boston: The Documentary” on Thursday at 9 p.m. The film is about the marathon, its history, and the tragedy of 2013, with narration by Matt Damon. Not Boston enough for you yet? Add in a score by the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

6. If there is a Halloween this year, I’m certain we’ll see plenty of Joe Exotics and cat-print-wearing Carole Baskins from this year’s worstest and most awful TV hit. The huge popularity of “Tiger King” has inspired Netflix to bring the seven-episode series back for another episode (available now), this one an after-show hosted by Joel McHale. It includes new interviews with some of the people in the original series including Rick Kirkham and John Reinke (but not Baskin, who is unhappy with “Tiger King”).

CHANNEL SURFING

“Last Dance” A new 10-episode documentary miniseries about Michael Jordan’s final Chicago Bulls season in 1997-98 that culminated in a sixth NBA title. ESPN, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart” A spin-off series that has single musicians dating each other as well as performing. ABC, Monday, 8 p.m.

Titus Welliver returns for a new season of "Bosch." Elizabeth Lippman

“Bosch” Titus Welliver returns for the sixth (and penultimate) season of this adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novels. Amazon, Friday

“Outer Banks” A group of teens in North Carolina look into their ringleader’s missing father. Netflix, Wednesday

“Home” A new documentary series that tours the world’s most innovative homes. Apple TV+, Friday

CORONAVIRUS BINGES

Here are some of the lists I’ve composed in recent years, in case you’re looking for suggestions:

• “17 shows to binge-watch while hiding out from coronavirus”

• "11 great television escapes (plus a few extras), because reality is a bit much right now“

• Best new shows of 2020, so far”

• “The most underappreciated TV shows of the decade”

Laura Linney and Jason Bateman in the Netflix series "Ozark." Steve Diehl/Netflix

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“Ozark” The third season is the best yet from this tale of a family turned bad starring Laura Linney and Jason Bateman. Netflix

“Masterpiece: World on Fire” A sweeping ensemble drama set against the early years of World War II. WGBH 2

“Feel Good” Comic Mae Martin’s six-episode charmer about her relationship with a British woman who, until their romance, considered herself straight. Netflix

“My Brilliant Friend: The Story of a New Name” The gorgeously filmed Italian adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels returns with a compelling second season. HBO

“The Plot Against America” A powerful miniseries adaptation of Philip Roth’s alternate history in which the 1940 election of Charles Lindbergh as president ushers in fascism and anti-Semitism. HBO





