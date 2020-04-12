7 more die as R.I. coronavirus hospitalizations top 200

Governor Gina Raimondo did not schedule a daily press conference because of the Easter holiday. Instead, she released a pre-recorded video in which she wished Rhode Islanders well and thanked the people who are still going to work each day in the face of a pandemic that has left more than 100,000 residents unemployed.

The data released Sunday show seven additional people died in the last day, and the state added 316 confirmed cases of the virus, bring the total to 2,685 since March 1.

PROVIDENCE - The highly contagious coronavirus has now claimed the lives of 63 Rhode Island residents and another 200 people are now in the hospital, according to the state Department of Health.

“My prayer for all of Rhode Island today is that we can all find hope - hope and confidence that we’ll get through this together,” Raimondo, who is Catholic, said. The governor’s husband, Andy Moffit, sat beside her in the video.

Raimondo spent much of the week urging residents to stay inside and not hold large gatherings for Easter. A stay-at-home order has been in place for several weeks, and Raimondo said people could face fines if they don’t comply.

Raimondo has expressed optimism that the state’s strict social distancing regulations have helped flatten the curve of the outbreak, but the numbers continue to rise.

In the span of a week, the number of coronavirus cases has nearly tripled from 922 to 2,685, and deaths jumped from 25 to 63.

The spike in overall cases correlates with a large expansion of testing over the last week. The state is now testing more than 1,800 people per day after CVS Health opened a rapid testing site in the parking lot at Twin River casino in Lincoln on Monday.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the state had not released any additional information about the new victims or updated its community-by-community case tracker.

Raimondo and Moffit used the second half of their video message to discuss the importance of mental health at a time when people are being asked to spend a lot of time indoors and by themselves. They urged people to call their friends and family members, and lend a helping hand when possible.

“Making your mental and emotional health priority now is more important than ever,” Moffit said. “We need to take care of ourselves so that we can be good and take care of others.”

