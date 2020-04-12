Cambridge to begin accepting applications Monday for disaster relief

“As we cannot predict when we will be through this pandemic, establishing the framework for supporting our community now is incredibly important,” said Cambridge Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui in a statement. “Cambridge families can be assured that every effort is being made for timely distribution of these much-needed funds as we face this unprecedented crisis.”

The fund, which applicants can find a link to on the city’s website , will provide emergency assistance to families and individuals in Cambridge who are experiencing financial hardship. It will prioritize those who demonstrate a loss of income as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Cambridge on Monday will begin to accept online applications for the Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund — which has raised $3.2 million so far — in order to support residents affected by the growing COVID-19 public health crisis, according to a statement.

As of Sunday, there were 240 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death in Cambridge, according to the city’s website.

To qualify for the fund, applicants must be Cambridge residents, tenants, or an owner of a home purchased through the city’s affordable homeownership program; demonstrate a loss of income as a result of the crisis; and have an income at or below 100 percent of the area median income, which is $119,000 for a four-person household, according to the city.

“In order to be eligible for public housing, it’s usually at or below 80% median income. We didn’t want to restrict the fund to just people who were low income, because the impact has been so much broader than that,” said Ellen Semonoff, assistant city manager for human services in Cambridge. “At the same time we wanted to ensure we provided funding to the people most in need.”

Those who qualify can either apply online or call 617-349-9797. The phone line will provide multilingual support in Spanish, Amharic, Bangla, Haitian Creole, Arabic, Chinese, and Portuguese.

Part of the fund will also be allocated for mortgage payments for homes purchased through the city’s affordable homeownership program.

Donations received for the fund, which can still be made, have surpassed $3.2 million in a little over three weeks from when it was announced on March 19. The city received an outpouring support from corporations and individuals alike, with large donations from Takeda Pharmaceutical and Biogen, said Semonoff.

In partnership with the Cambridge Community Foundation, the city also plans to launch an additional fund to help those in the arts community impacted by the pandemic.

