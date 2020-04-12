Cardinal O’Malley calls for hope during coronavirus pandemic in Easter homily

“Today . . . we hear the Easter bells as a call to solidarity among all the members of our community so that in the face of the pandemic, we might respond to witness to the power of the Resurrection, the power of love that is stronger than death, and faith in a provident God who can always bring good out of evil,” O’Malley will say, according to the prepared remarks.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley will call on the faithful to embrace hope amid widespread fear over a global health crisis in his Easter Sunday homily, according to a copy of the message provided to the Globe in advance of a virtual Mass.

Advertisement

In lieu of a traditional Mass, O’Malley’s Easter service will be broadcast live on WLVI-TV from the Cathedral of the Holy Cross at 8 a.m., to conform with social distancing measures.

The Easter celebration comes just as a predicted surge in cases has begun to impact hospitals in Boston, with more than 22,800 cases confirmed statewide.

On Saturday, Governor Charlie Baker encouraged Christians to pray for health care workers and those who are sick, saying the next few weeks are “going to be a rough time.”

O’Malley’s homily recounts the story of Mary Magdalene’s visit to Jesus’s tomb, and her disbelief upon finding His resting place empty. Jesus’ disciples, too, initially received Mary’s discovery with incredulity, O’Malley will say.

“I hate to say this, but I don’t think Peter and John would’ve gone to the tomb on Easter Sunday had they not been shamed into it by Mary Magdalene and her report that the tomb was empty,” O’Malley will say. “They were too busy practicing social distancing and were so frightened of the possibility of being discovered that I’m sure they would gladly have worn facemasks.”

Advertisement

Once one believes, the resurrection story has the power to change one’s perspective, particularly in the face of death, the cardinal will say.

“In our own lives no matter how far we are from the Lord, Easter is an invitation, to draw near to gaze into the empty tomb, to put our fingers in the place of the nails, to renew our baptismal vows and know that we are part of Christ’s family,” he will say. “Easter is an invitation to new life, to a new beginning, Easter means that life and love are forever, nothing else matters.”

A portion of the cardinal’s sermon references Johann Wolfgang von Goethe’s 18th-century tragedy, “Faust,” in which the main character rediscovers his faith after hearing Easter bells.

“The sound pulls him back from the edge and gives him hope,” O’Malley will say. “Today in Massachusetts all of the Christian churches are ringing their bells as a sign of the hope and joy that Easter brings us.”

O’Malley will encourage Catholics to set aside material and self-centered values and serve one another, “especially those who are sick and suffering.”

“The Resurrection assures us that there is life beyond the cross, there is meaning to suffering, that love is stronger than death.”

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.