In empty halls and crowded parking lots, churches mark Easter Sunday

Easter, usually a time for going to church in brightly colored spring outfits, of communities gathering in joy, would have to be celebrated in more solitary ways this year as the number of novel coronavirus cases continues to soar. Like many other churches, Greater Framingham Community Church live-streamed its service on Facebook and opened a phone line for prayer requests so parishioners could worship without leaving their homes.

“I recognized that humanity was knocking at the door and couldn’t come in,” he said.

It wasn’t until the Rev. J. Anthony Lloyd saw a man looking through the locked glass doors of his church that it really struck him: It was Easter Sunday and Greater Framingham Community Church was empty.

“I had fear, because somehow we showed up and Easter wasn’t happening,” Lloyd said. “But I argued that, you know what? Easter is happening; it happens every day. Easter is more than crowds coming together, wearing a new suit, or new hat, or new shoes. ... Easter really is about the empty tomb, and the fact that Jesus Christ is alive.”

So the service went on: Lloyd spoke about the empty tomb, he sang and delivered a sermon for children watching from home. Because a member of his congregation had sent him an e-mail saying her 5-year-old son missed hugging Lloyd every Sunday, he brought in a teddy bear and gave it a warm embrace on camera.

Lloyd said he has been focused on supporting his community: medical workers who still go to work every day, putting themselves and their families at risk to help the greater good; immigrants who saw their service-sector jobs disappear overnight and found they are not able to seek government assistance; hungry people lining up at a food pantry across the street from the church. They all need help, Lloyd said.

“We can be physically distant, but we do not have to be isolated,” Lloyd said.

The Rev. Edgar Gutierrez-Duarte also stood in front of an empty church at St. Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church in Chelsea Sunday morning and watched as comments scrolled by on his cellphone: “Hallelujah!“ “Amen,” and “Grateful for another day.”

“The church is empty, but not because people don’t want to go,” Gutierrez-Duarte said. “It’s because they can’t be there, but their spirit is alive, and they are behind their personal devices and they’re tuning in.”

The virus has already touched Gutierrez-Duarte’s community. A distant relative of his died Friday in New York. He said none of his parishioners have contracted the virus, as far as he knows, but a few have asked him to pray for relatives who have fallen ill.

And last week, Gutierrez-Duarte developed shortness of breath and a dry cough. He went into quarantine at home, alerted the volunteers he had been with in person, and called his doctor, he said. Because he works with the Chelsea Police Department, he was able to get tested as a first responder.

The test, to his relief, came back negative. By Easter Sunday he was feeling better.

“We need to be responsible and take care of ourselves, but we also have the responsibility of bring God to people,” Gutierrez-Duarte said. “And bringing God to people is bringing hope to people, and bringing a sense of love and care.”

In New Bedford, cars lined up on a gentle slope near New Bedford First Church of the Nazarene, facing a small stage from which Senior Pastor Jon Helm spoke. Parishioners stayed inside their cars and tuned their radios to 87.9 FM to hear the service, broadcast using a radio transmitter. The frequency wasn’t strong enough to be heard across town; Helm joked that it barely reached the Italian restaurant across the street.

“We can’t worship in the box. We need to think out of the box,” Helm said.

In South Easton, Liberty Baptist Church had a drive-in service too, in a parking lot. They had live-streamed services since late March, with Pastor Adam Riveiro standing in front of a cellphone he plugs into a nearby electrical outlet and sets on a tripod. Riveiro said he’s grateful he can still reach his congregation and people from different areas who wouldn’t normally attend the church’s services.

But it’s not the same, he said.

He missed being able to see people’s faces, to catch their expressions, to see how they react to a joke.

“It just misses that human element that is part of faith,” he said. “... The fellowship of people together — I find that people get more sometimes from the word and from the Lord before and after the service than they do from me, praying with one another and sharing.”

So for Resurrection Sunday, he and his wife, Dianne Riveiro, wanted to do something a little more special.

They scrambled to find a radio transmitter and asked attendees to print out a copy of the church bulletin at home, so they could follow along with hymnals. The church building itself was closed.

Adam Riveiro titled his message “Did you hear the news?” a play on the constant deluge of messages that parishioners have been receiving from elected leaders at every level, from their jobs, from their schools.

“We’ve said that so much, and needfully so in many ways — you need to be informed. But I wanted to show folks that the news of the day was the gospel,” he said.

At the end of the service, as parishioners cleared the parking lot, Dianne Riveiro held onto her husband and teared up. They waved goodbye to people who they typically see a few times a week, unsure when they will next come together in the same room.

“It wasn’t quite the same. But to be able to see people, to give them a thumbs-up, to see them smile,” Adam Riveiro said, “it’s amazing and incredibly sad all at the same time.”

Gal Tziperman Lotan can be reached at gal.lotan@globe.com or at 617-929-2043.