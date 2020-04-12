Expect strong winds, heavy rain, and possible power outages Monday

There’s a large storm system gathering strength in the middle of the country, and this storm will move through the Great lakes area during the day Monday. When storms of this size move to the west of New England we are on the warm and windy side. With the storm moving rapidly north and the winds coming from the south, this is one of those situations where we can see strong and damaging wind gusts. There is already a high wind watch posted for the entire area.

Easter dawned with a beautiful sunrise, although it was chilly and frost was widespread away from the coastline. The rest of Sunday will feature sunshine and then eventually increasing clouds. Temperatures will be milder than Saturday, reaching between 55 and 60 degrees as winds flip and come from the south. This change in wind direction is a sign of things to come.

A storm was moving out of Texas early Easter morning and headed to the north. COD Weather (custom credit)/COD Weather

When you awaken Monday the wind will already be strengthening and rain will either have started or just be about to start. The rain will be showery in nature, meaning at times it’ll be very light and at other times we will see tropical downpours and even the rumble of thunder. You should get any walks with the dog in early as the weather will go downhill quickly after sunrise.

An intense storm will bring wind and rain to New England as the center of the storm passes over the Great Lakes on Monday. Tropical Tidbits (custom credit)/Tropical Tidbits

When this is over most of us will have received about three-quarters of an inch of rain, but some areas could exceed an inch and three-quarters, if you get a heavy thunderstorm. This amount of rain will cause some minor street flooding and we’ll have to keep an eye on some of the streams as they could reach flood level -- although this be a widespread situation.

Expected rainfall from Monday’s storm could exceed and inch and a half in places. WeatherBell (custom credit)/WeatherBell

Damaging winds and possible power outages

The wind is really the big story for Monday. There are going to be power outages, there’s no doubt about it, it’s just a matter of how numerous they will be.

With winds coming from the south, areas that are southerly exposed have the greatest chance of the strongest winds. This would be the South Coast, the southside of Cape Cod, and the south side of Cape Ann.

However, all of us throughout Massachusetts may see wind gusts in excess of 50 miles an hour. I would plan on making sure your cell phone is fully charged and also plan on what you would do if you lost power in terms of food and other power-dependent issues.

The winds a couple of thousand feet above the ground will be blowing at over 70 miles per hour on Monday. The key to just how strong the winds will be is how quickly we warm up. If temperatures go to the mid-60s, the chance increases of ground-level gusts at 70 miles per hour.

The winds will be strongest Monday afternoon and early into the evening, peaking noon to 6 p.m.

The rain also will also end, and skies will partially clear overnight for a fairly tranquil Tuesday. Temperatures will reach well into the 50s on Tuesday, and this will be our mildest and sunniest day of the week.

The weather will turn a little unsettled on Wednesday as clouds and perhaps some showers get close to Southern New England.

Temperatures are going to be below average and that cool weather will continue into the upcoming weekend. If you’re wondering when we’re going to see an extended period of sunny weather with temperatures in the 60s, you’re probably going to have to wait a little while. Mid-April’s averages are in the fifties, and we are just not there yet.