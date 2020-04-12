Officials investigate fatal stabbing at Somerville apartment complex

A 27-year-old man died after he was stabbed at an apartment complex in Somerville on Saturday, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.
Police found Kesner Junior Lubin suffering from stab wounds after responding to Clarendon Hill Towers along Alewife Brook Parkway around 3:50 p.m., officials said in a statement. Lubin was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Authorities believe Lubin may have been involved in a verbal altercation with another resident at the complex, 26-year-old Washington Assis-Rodrigues, when the fight turned physical.
Assis-Rodrigues remained at the scene and was arrested for assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and may face additional charges, officials said. He will be arraigned by teleconference Monday at Somerville District Court.
Advertisement
The stabbing remains under investigation by local and state officials.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.