Person dies in Nantucket house fire

A person died in a Sunday morning house fire in Nantucket, the local fire department said in a statement.

A patrolling Nantucket police officer discovered a fire at a residence on Old South Road around 2:22 a.m., according to the statement. Officers were able to remove a person from the building, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the first-floor blaze, which left extensive damage, according to the statement.