Person dies in Nantucket house fire

A person died in a Sunday morning house fire in Nantucket, the local fire department said in a statement.
A patrolling Nantucket police officer discovered a fire at a residence on Old South Road around 2:22 a.m., according to the statement. Officers were able to remove a person from the building, but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters extinguished the first-floor blaze, which left extensive damage, according to the statement.
State Police, the Nantucket Fire Department, and Nantucket police are investigating the matter, according to the statement. Investigators with the state arrived on the island Sunday, Nantucket Fire Chief Steve Murphy said in an e-mail.
Further details were not immediately available.
Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis