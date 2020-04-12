Though the pews may be empty, the bells will ring

A spokeswoman for Healey said all Episcopal churches had signed on, while leaders of the Massachusetts Council of Churches, which encompasses 17 Orthodox and Protestant churches and more than 1,700 congregations in the state, and the Black Ministerial Alliance of Greater Boston had encouraged members to participate.

It was not clear how many churches would participate in the initiative, spearheaded by Attorney General Maura Healey and Cardinal Seán P. O’Malley, though O’Malley asked the 286 parishes he oversees to participate, according to a spokesman.

Church bells are set to ring out in unison across the state at noon to spread a message of solidarity and celebration even as COVID-19 has left pews empty on Easter.

“Christians are experiencing this Holy Week of worship as never before — in the solitude of our homes and for first responders, in their places of work," O’Malley said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In ordinary times, church bells are a call for people to gather in prayer. This year, in the midst of the pandemic, the bells remind us that we are a community of people who need to take care of each other in the power and strength of spiritual connection and the love of the Resurrected Christ.”

Some of Boston’s most iconic bells are expected to sound on the hour, including one forged by Paul Revere at People’s Baptist Church, Old South Church’s 2,020-pounder, and the bells at Cathedral of the Holy Cross, according to Healey’s office.

The cathedral’s bells were confiscated from a New Orleans church during the Civil War and later purchased by a German Catholic church in the South End. When that church was sold in 2008 and eventually converted into apartments, the bells were transferred to the Cathedral, which had never housed bells since it was built in 1875.

In a statement through a spokeswoman, Healey called the bell-ringing an opportunity for reflection amid the pandemic.

“During these challenging times, it’s important for all of us to have a moment to reflect on the spirit of hope, love, and strength across our state," she said.

"I hope hearing these bells will remind us to take care of one another and pray for those looking after us.”





