Three men arrested for breaking and entering in Downtown Crossing

Three men were arrested for allegedly breaking and entering a closed Downtown Crossing store Saturday morning, according to Boston police.

Boston police officers who were patrolling the area around 10 a.m. were flagged down by a “concerned citizen” near Washington Street and Summer Street, saying three men were seen entering a nearby store known to be closed due to the ban on non-essential businesses, police said in a statement.

When the officers approached the store at 411 Washington Street, they saw a man exiting the building, and stopped him. They then went into the business, where they found two more men who were allegedly rummaging through items behind the front counter, and detained him.