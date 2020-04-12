Two cars stolen, several broken into in Dedham Saturday

A rash of car-related thefts, including two stolen vehicles, swept the Riverdale area of Dedham on Saturday, according to police.

A car was stolen from Hillside Road and later found on Bridge Street, Dedham Chief of Police Michael d’Entremont said in a statement. Keys are believed to have been left inside the vehicle. Another car was reported stolen from Needham Street and remained missing as of Sunday afternoon, according to d’Entremont. A vehicle that was reported stolen in Boston was also found on East Riverside Drive.

Additionally, nine vehicles were entered Saturday, and several had “easily movable” valuables taken from them, d’Entremon said. Many appeared to have been left unlocked.