Two emergency nurses left Boston Children’s shift to find their cars broken into

The hospital confirmed that two employees had experienced break-ins in the lot Saturday night. Boston police also confirmed that Cather had filed a report that night.

“I was just pretty sad and disappointed,” said Renée Cather, 50, a per diem nurse who said she returned to her car in the Patient Family Parking Garage to find her back window smashed and overnight bag gone.

While on 12-hour shifts at Boston Children’s Hospital Saturday, two emergency room nurses had their cars broken into, according to authorities and one of the nurses.

A hospital spokeswoman, Erin Tornatore, declined to provide further information but said the hospital has a police detail on site as well as a security team and standard parking garage security, like an attendant and cameras.

The other employee was a full-time nurse at Boston Children’s, said Cather, who has worked at the hospital for nearly 30 years.

The break-ins came as nurses, doctors, and first responders come under intense pressure while COVID-19 continues to spread. Publicly, they have been lauded for their efforts.

In a brief phone interview just before starting an eight-hour shift Sunday, she said she lost only “material things that can be replaced” — Airpods, prescription glasses, and the nice leather bag they were packed in.

The bag mostly carried a few essentials, like a change of clothes, since Cather had planned to stay overnight at her mother’s house in Southborough to save her a drive back to Vermont, where Cather lives and teaches at Norwich University

“I have scrubs on, so that’s okay," she said, lightly. She said she has taken it in stride — and luckily, she keeps a toothbrush at her mother’s house, she said.

But Cather said she is disappointed that someone would try to rob either parents of sick children or the staff that tend to them.

“I just felt really, really sad that something like that would happen at a Children’s Hospital parking lot," she said.

Lucas Phillips can be reached at lucas.phillips@globe.com.