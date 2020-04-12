Worcester police searching for SUV that knocked rider off motorcycle

Police said the rider, a 33-year-old man, was rushed to a local hospital while a search began for the SUV, which was reported to be heading toward Mill Street. Police say the vehicle, which is possibly a Chevy Tahoe, should have visible damage to the front lower and upper grill.

The condition of the motorcyclist was unknown as of Sunday evening.

The search comes after officers were called to 418 Park Ave. around 8 p.m. Saturday, where they found the motorcyclist lying on his back on the sidewalk, police said in a statement Sunday night.

A preliminary investigation shows the SUV was making a left turn into the KFC/Taco Bell drive-thru, cutting off the motorcyclist, who was traveling in the opposite direction. The SUV hit the motorcyclist, ejecting him onto the sidewalk. The SUV stopped briefly, but then continued driving through the parking lot, dragging the motorcycle along with it before it eventually became dislodged.

The vehicle was last seen turning right onto Park Avenue at a high speed, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-799-8674.

No further information was immediately available.