Fauci says US reopening could start ‘in some ways’ in May

Parts of the US may be ready in May to ease emergency measures taken against the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s no universal “light switch” to flip on, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

“It could probably start at least in some ways maybe next month,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

“We are hoping by the end of the month we can look around and say, okay, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on, if so, do it,” he said.