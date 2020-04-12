France reports fewest new coronavirus infections in a week

France’s new coronavirus cases fell to the lowest in a week on Sunday, and the number of intensive-care patients dropped for a fourth day.

Infections rose by 2,937 to 132,591 cases, the smallest increase since April 5, the health ministry said in an emailed statement. The death toll since the start of the outbreak rose by 561 to 14,393 fatalities, the smallest rise in four days.

France’s confinement measures are “producing their first results,” the health ministry said. “We’re observing the beginning of a very high leveling off, but we must remain vigilant because hospitals and ICUs are taking care of a very large number of patients.”