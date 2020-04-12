Here’s a look at Boston Hope, the city’s new medical center for coronavirus patients at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

To prepare for an expected surge in coronavirus cases this month, Boston leaders are setting up a new medical center for COVID-19 patients at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport. The facility will be called Boston Hope Medical Center.

The city of Boston shared a video Saturday of crews setting up the space, which is one of several new medical centers being set up across the state.

Boston Hope will have 1,000 beds, six acute care suites, 52 nurse stations, 48 bathroom facilities, and a physical therapy suite, according to the city. Half of the beds will be reserved for people experiencing homelessness who have “tested positive for the virus and need care, but not full hospitalization,” city officials wrote.