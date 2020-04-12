Now Biden has a job to do: Win Sanders’ supporters

Scot Lehigh is right that Joe Biden is far and away the better choice against Donald Trump, one of the worst presidents in American history, and that Bernie Sanders should work hard to persuade his supporters to back Biden (“Bernie and company must rally hard around Joe Biden,” Opinion, April 8). I imagine that Sanders will. Strangely missing from Lehigh’s analysis, though, is any indication that Biden shares responsibility for persuading Sanders supporters to back him.

Yes, losing candidates have a role to play in unifying the party, but in the end it’s the nominee’s responsibility to win votes. Rather than preemptively scolding younger voters, Biden, his campaign, and his surrogates should reach out to us. Making concessions on the issues that matter most to voters under 45, such as a Green New Deal and student debt, would send a powerful signal that our progressive politics will be reflected in a Biden administration. It will also help win our votes.