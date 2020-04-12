For people with cancer, the grocery store is a nightmare

In December 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I am currently in the middle of chemotherapy. It goes with the territory that cancer patients semi-quarantine to avoid getting the flu or a cold. Now with the coronavirus, we are on full quarantine. Just getting groceries or medication puts us in mortal fear. Something as basic as food is becoming a hardship. Grocery store delivery is always booked, and orders are getting canceled. This forces us out of the shadows in desperation.
Many grocery workers don’t have proper protection and don’t adhere to social distancing, and stores fail to give notice during dedicated shopping periods for seniors and others who are compromised that the rest of the public will be admitted.
Last weekend I braved the store after a canceled order. It was a terrifying 30 minutes. Young girls brushed past without masks, talking and laughing; people lingered, and touched all the food; others talked past sneeze guards in the checkout area, and most lacked masks — all going about business as usual.
Something needs to change, and cancer patients need help. It’s not just seniors. We are in the shadows with our wigs and makeup, hiding our temporary condition. But our existence is in jeopardy.
Michele Goetz
Hopkinton