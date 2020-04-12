For people with cancer, the grocery store is a nightmare

In December 2019, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I am currently in the middle of chemotherapy. It goes with the territory that cancer patients semi-quarantine to avoid getting the flu or a cold. Now with the coronavirus, we are on full quarantine. Just getting groceries or medication puts us in mortal fear. Something as basic as food is becoming a hardship. Grocery store delivery is always booked, and orders are getting canceled. This forces us out of the shadows in desperation.

Many grocery workers don’t have proper protection and don’t adhere to social distancing, and stores fail to give notice during dedicated shopping periods for seniors and others who are compromised that the rest of the public will be admitted.