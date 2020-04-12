A wonderful way to fill the sports page in a time without sports

Sportswriters are hard at work trying to fill the sports pages in a time without sports. Dan Shaughnessy has struck gold, as always, with his column last Sunday on the legendary Ray Fitzgerald (“Remembering our sports maestro,” Sports, April 5). I was one of the legion of readers who craved a routine fix of Fitzgerald, with his self-deprecating humor and unique creativity. Hats off to Shaughnessy for assembling a veritable Fitzgerald’s Greatest Hits column for our enjoyment.

I worked the betting windows at Massachusetts and Rhode Island dog and horse tracks when I was in college. Fitzgerald wrote an old-school Damon Runyon-flavored column based on a day at the Marshfield Fair. His colorful description included one paragraph where he wrote that a horse had winked at him before the race.