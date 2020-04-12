Forumla One legend Stirling Moss dead at 90

Stirling Moss, a daring, speed-loving Englishman regarded as the greatest Formula One driver never to win the world championship, has died. He was 90. Moss died peacefully at his London home following a long illness, his wife Susan said Sunday. “It was one lap too many,” she said. “He just closed his eyes.” A national treasure affectionately known as “Mr. Motor Racing,” the balding Moss had a taste for adventure that saw him push cars to their limits across many racing categories and competitions. He was fearless, fiercely competitive, and often reckless. That attitude took a toll on his slight body. His career ended early, at age 31, after a horrific crash left him in a coma for a month in April 1962. “If you’re not trying to win at all costs,” he said, “what on earth are you doing there?” By the time he retired, Moss had won 16 of the 66 F1 races he entered and established a reputation as a technically excellent and versatile driver. Arguably his greatest achievement was victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia — a 1,000-mile road race through Italy — by nearly a half-hour over Juan Manuel Fangio, the Argentine great who was Moss’s idol, teammate, and rival. An F1 title didn’t follow, though — a travesty to many in motorsport. Moss finished second in the drivers’ championship four times (1955-58) and third on three occasions.

Golfer Doug Sanders, came in second in four majors, dead at 86

Doug Sanders brought a flamboyance to golf fashion ahead of his time, a colorful character known as much for the 20 times he won on the PGA Tour as the majors that got away. Sanders died Sunday morning in Houston, the PGA Tour confirmed through a text from Sanders’s ex-wife, Scotty. He was 86. Sanders was still an amateur when he won his first PGA Tour event in 1956 at the Canadian Open in a playoff against Dow Finsterwald, and his best year was in 1961 when he won five times and finished third on the PGA Tour money list. But he is best known for four runner-up finishes in the majors, the most memorable at St. Andrews in the 1970 British Open. He only needed par on the final hole of the Old Course to beat Jack Nicklaus, and Sanders was 3 feet away. He jabbed at the putt and missed it, and Nicklaus beat him the next day in a playoff. “If I was a master of the English language, I don’t think I could find the adjectives to describe how I felt when I missed that short one,” Sanders said after the playoff, where Nicklaus beat him by one shot. “But that’s golf, and that’s the fascination of the game.” Sanders also finished one shot behind Nicklaus in the 1966 British Open at Muirfield. He had a one-shot lead going into the final round of the 1961 US Open at Oakland Hills and finished one behind Gene Littler, and he finished one shot behind Bob Rosburg in the 1959 PGA Championship at Minneapolis Golf Club. There was never any mistaking Sanders, known as the “Peacock of the Fairways” for his Easter-egg collection of colors he wore on the golf course, even after he was done competing. Tommy Bolt once said of Sanders, “The man looks like a jukebox with feet.” … Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and ’70s, died Sunday. He was 79. Citing his family, the Cubs said he died of natural causes in Florida. Playing alongside Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo, and Ferguson Jenkins, Beckert won a Gold Glove in 1968 and made four straight All-Star teams for Chicago starting in 1969. He had the best strikeout-to-at-bat ratio in the National League five times and finished third in average when he hit a career-high .342 in 1971. Beckert batted .283 in 11 seasons with Chicago (1965-73) and the San Diego Padres (1974-75) … Peter Bonetti, the former Chelsea and England goalkeeper nicknamed “The Cat” for his outstanding reflexes and agility, has died. He was 78. Bonetti died after suffering from long-term illness, Chelsea said Sunday. He kept 208 clean sheets in 729 appearances for the London club over two spells from 1960-75 and 1977-79. Chelsea said Bonetti was “one of our indisputably all-time great players.” Bonetti made seven appearances for England, including in the 1970 World Cup finals. He was in the 1966 World Cup-winning squad but did not play, belatedly receiving a winner’s medal in June 2009. His Chelsea spells were separated by a brief stint in the United States with St Louis Stars.