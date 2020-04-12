fb-pixel
Instant Replay: The best sports on TV Monday night

By Chad Finn Globe Staff,Updated April 12, 2020, 2 hours ago
Tim Thomas had an amazing run during the 2011 postseason.
No live sports on TV? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the best local rebroadcasts each evening.

Orioles-Red Sox, Sept. 23, 2003

NESN, 6 p.m.

A forgotten regular-season gem, and a reminder that Todd Walker should be remembered well.

Sixers-Celtics, Game 7 of the 1981 Eastern Conference finals

NBCSN, 7 p.m.

How physical was this one? Call it the “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” of NBA playoff games.

Lightning-Bruins, Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference finals

NESN 8:30 p.m.

Tell me again how Tim Thomas made that save. You know the one.

