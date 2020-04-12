Instant Replay: The best sports on TV Monday night

No live sports on TV? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the best local rebroadcasts each evening.
Orioles-Red Sox, Sept. 23, 2003
NESN, 6 p.m.
A forgotten regular-season gem, and a reminder that Todd Walker should be remembered well.
Sixers-Celtics, Game 7 of the 1981 Eastern Conference finals
NBCSN, 7 p.m.
How physical was this one? Call it the “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” of NBA playoff games.
Lightning-Bruins, Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference finals
NESN 8:30 p.m.
Tell me again how Tim Thomas made that save. You know the one.
