Instant Replay: The best sports on TV Monday night

No live sports on TV? We’ve got you covered. Here’s a look at the best local rebroadcasts each evening.

A forgotten regular-season gem, and a reminder that Todd Walker should be remembered well.

Sixers-Celtics, Game 7 of the 1981 Eastern Conference finals

NBCSN, 7 p.m.

How physical was this one? Call it the “Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome” of NBA playoff games.

Lightning-Bruins, Game 7 of the 2011 Eastern Conference finals

NESN 8:30 p.m.

Tell me again how Tim Thomas made that save. You know the one.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeChadFinn.